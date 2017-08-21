The totality of Rafael Devers, who is eclipsing everything thought possible

Totality, on the other 364 days of the year, is a left-handed swing so pure it looks like scientists crafted it in a lab. It is uncommon command of a body that’s got a little extra in the wrong places, preternatural trust in both it and the bat that waggles above his head and the realization that its owner is all of 20 years old. Totality is Rafael Devers, inside a batter’s box, in complete control of the pitcher unlucky enough to face him, of the stadium that gets to ogle his wares and especially of the moment he relishes proportionally to its import.

Tuesday marks the four-week anniversary of Devers’ debut with the Boston Red Sox, and he has, ahem, eclipsed any and all expectations exponentially. The Red Sox hoped they could toss him into the deep end and he’d swim. They didn’t know they had Michael Phelps.

To declare anyone, least of all a 20-year-old rookie, in full and complete control of his swing’s faculties sounds a bit much, but know what? At lunchtime, it’s going to be dark, and flimsy glasses made of cardboard can stop you from going blind watching that darkness fall. An entire baseball column can teach you everything you need to know about today’s eclipse. Life is full of amazing things, and counting …

1. Rafael Devers among them isn’t a terrible exaggeration. Three years ago, a wise scout, asked for his favorite under-the-radar player in the minor leagues, said: “Rafael Devers. The next Robinson Cano.” Devers was 17 at the time, barely out of life in the Dominican Republic, unleashing his swing in rookie ball. Now he’s playing third base nightly for Boston and allowing the Bronx to claim, rightly, that it was in the path of totality over the weekend.

The New York Post called him the new David Ortiz. When he took Adam Warren deep Saturday, Devers became the second player to homer in three consecutive games against the Yankees before his 21st birthday. The first? Babe Ruth, of course. Nobody in history as young as Devers hit eight home runs in his first 20 games.

Since Devers’ debut July 25, the Red Sox are 15-5. A one-game advantage in the American League East stretched to five. And much like Devers’ path to totality, it took time. Before anything, there is first contact, the point at which the moon crosses in front of the sun and the answer to the question: What happens on …

2. Joey Gallo’s sixth swing of a game? We kid because we love, and anyone who doesn’t love what Gallo is doing this season ought appreciate Gallo for what he does, not what he doesn’t. Productive baseball players can come in a million shapes, sizes and even statistics.

While Gallo’s shape and size are laudable, his numbers are the show. Before he crashed into teammate Matt Bush on Sunday and broke a small bone in his nose, Gallo’s OPS was .890. The lowest batting average ever for a player with an .890 or better OPS was Carlos Pena’s .227 in 2009. Gallo is batting .205.

In his 346 at-bats this season, Gallo has struck out 152 times. He walks in 14 percent of his plate appearances, which does a nice job of balancing the punchouts, but the real thunder comes from his 35 home runs, tied for third in baseball. Gallo is a 23-year-old third baseman getting his first dose of full-time at-bats, and if this is what he’s capable of doing with them, he could be the player whose existence forever kills the notion that a player need hit for at least a serviceable batting average to be considered good.

If Gallo ever does make more contact, he could be otherworldly. His contact rate this season is the worst in the last 15 years, since such metrics were kept, according to Fangraphs. Unlike the eclipse, he’s got plenty of time to get better, whereas the tease that is the sky Monday brings light, then darkness, then light again. Kind of like …

3. Mike Trout’s 2017 season. He was the best player over the first seven weeks of the season. Darkness fell when he missed the next six weeks with a thumb injury. In his return, he has reminded everyone that he’s still the undisputed best player on the planet.

Trout’s August has been obscene: .367/.506/.767 with seven home runs, 14 RBIs and 16 walks against a dozen strikeouts. And for the first time since they won the American League West, only to get swept by Kansas City in the first round of the playoffs, the Angels look like legitimate playoff contenders.

