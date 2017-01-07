Tom Brady joins Instagram, already has more followers than you and all your friends

In the latest extension of the brand that is Tom Brady, the immortal New England Patriots quarterback has at last joined Instagram with a not-at-all posed and focus-grouped photograph:

“You can take the boy out of California,” Brady wrote in his first post, “and I think they took the California out of the boy!” Brady and the Patriots are, of course, off this week, awaiting the results of this weekend’s wild-card playoff games. (So far, Brady’s Instagram is following exactly six accounts, only one of whom is a human being: his wife.)

With Peyton Manning ri-ding-off-once-and-for-all (you know the tune), Brady is the NFL’s best known star, and it looks like he’ll be crafting a carefully-scripted “playful” image on Instagram, the same way he does on Facebook. (Though, as with Facebook, Brady would do well not to read the comments.)

Anyway, if you’re a Patriots fan, you’ve probably already following Brady thanks to that mind-meld that unifies all New England fans. He topped 300,000 in just the account’s first hour. But in case you haven’t, here you go.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.