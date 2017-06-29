Tim Tebow hits home run in second game after being promoted

The legend of Tim Tebow only continues to grow after the quarterback-turned-baseball-prospect smacked a two-run home run in the second inning of his second game with the Class A-Advanced St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday evening.
Tebow was promoted from the Class A Columbia Fireflies on Sunday night. Given Tebow’s .220/.311/.336 slash line, the move came with some criticism, but according to early returns, the former University of Florida star has settled in quite nicely. He also had a single in the first game of the Wednesday doubleheader. Here’s another angle of the bomb to straightaway centerfield:
The team’s Twitter account captured his trip around the bases, and as you would expect, Tebow, batting seventh in the order, was all smiles.
With the home run, Tebow has now passed another famous multi-sport star for career four-baggers: Michael Jordan.
With Florida having just won the College World Series and Tebow smacking home runs after his promotion, it’s been a good few days to be a Gator at the ballpark.
