There are hundreds of baseball journeymen, but only one Cody Decker

LOS ANGELES — Cody Decker is a 30-year-old professional baseball player with 11 major league at-bats and, because minor leaguers are expected to be poor and grateful for it, a running tab with his parents. When he does become a regular big leaguer, and he will, too, just ask him, the first check he writes will have their names on it.

We’re standing one morning in the parking lot at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium, where he played in college. There are banners on poles around the complex. His name is on one of the banners. He’s wrapping his bats in wax paper so the pine tar doesn’t get all over everything in the back of his Ford Explorer and over the dull crinkling of the wax paper he’s quoting a character from a movie, some movie, who’d said, “I don’t want to see the past. I want to see where we’re going.”

He smiled.

“I love that line.”

He is today a Milwaukee Brewer, they being organization number five in the past 15 months, assuming, as he said a few times this morning, they remember they signed him, because nobody’d told him yet when he was supposed to report for spring training.

Over three hours that felt planned to the minute and wholly frantic at the same time, Decker had hit off a tee and hit short flips and hit regular batting practice and took grounders from his knees and took grounders from his feet and caught bare-handed flips from a catcher’s squat then put on all the gear and caught a full bullpen and then took off the gear and drove across the complex to a small gym, where he squatted lots of weight and deadlifted lots of weight and jumped rope and swung a kettlebell between his legs and slammed a medicine ball to the ground and did these spidery things across the floor and probably that wasn’t all, it was hard to keep up.

He’d talked almost the whole time, in part because I’d been asking a lot of questions. I had the sense he would have been talking anyway, like that perfect line drive four feet to the left of the exit sign in the batting cage, that line drive that came off the bat barrel just right because he’d kept his body parts connected and stayed inside the ball and driven through the ball, that perfect line drive wouldn’t have been real unless it were narrated too.

“That’s the one, Skip,” he’d shouted, and the man throwing batting practice, 69-year-old Rick Magnante, said, “Yeah it was,” while heaving another pitch from behind a screen.

“Eh, that wasn’t it, Skip.”

“Nah, it wasn’t.”

There’d been a handful of other players around the complex. A few ex-Bruins, mostly minor leaguers. There was a man rocking a baby carriage while playing catch with Lucas Giolito, the former first-rounder who two months before had been dealt from the Washington Nationals to the Chicago White Sox. Brad Miller, the shortstop-first baseman(-second baseman?) for the Tampa Bay Rays, too. And Cody Decker, sweated up from three hours of baseball, with still a three-mile run ahead of him, and with a single goal still out there.

“I just want to play baseball for the rest of my life,” he says. “That’s all.”

Then he looks at you, like, And you can’t talk me out of it.

He’s 30.

“No,” he says. “I’m not done.”

He has just those 11 at-bats, those wonderful few weeks with the San Diego Padres two Septembers ago. Those can’t be it.

“Not even close,” he says. “I have a lot more to do.”

This he knows.

“Because I belong there,” he says. “I’ve spent my entire life doing this, to do that.”

Cody Decker has just 11 at-bats in the majors at the age of 30. (AP Images)

Because the minor-league hits and home runs were real. Because surely there’s somebody out there who can see that. Because this is what he is if not who he is — but maybe who he is too sometimes — and just because the game seems to have one opinion of him does not mean that is real, not today and not tomorrow. So he’s going to play baseball for the rest of his life.

