Tennis star pays off Twitter Super Bowl bet by taking fan on NBA date

Give Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard credit: when she loses a bet, she pays up.

Bouchard, like most of the planet watching Super Bowl LI, assumed that the New England Patriots would lose when they were down 21-0 points to the Atlanta Falcons. She felt confident—perhaps not confident enough to bet $100,000, as Charles Barkley reportedly did—but confident enough to take a follower up on a dare: if the Patriots won, she’d have to take John Goehrke, a 20-year-old Missouri student, on a date.

You know what happened next: the Patriots stormed back from 25 points down and won the Super Bowl. Lo and behold, Bouchard was on the hook for a date …

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John ???? On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017





And from there, it was off to watch the ballgame courtside:





The evening ended in lovely fashion:





And according to TMZ, the two might have another date in the future. Who knew Twitter could be used for good and not evil?

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.