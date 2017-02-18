Spring Training 2017: Nick Swisher retires after 12 MLB seasons

Welcome to The Stew’s daily look at the biggest stories and news items from around MLB spring training. Here you’ll find a quick recap on everything from the latest injury news to translations, along with other stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.

THE DREAM IS OVER, BABY!: Those were the words of Nick Swisher, who announced his retirement in an article for The Players’ Tribune on Friday.

Swisher, 36, spent parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues, suiting up for the A’s, White Sox, Yankees, Indians and Braves. He was a career .249/.351/.447 who finishes with 1,338 hits, 245 home runs and 803 career RBIs. He won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009 and earned his lone All-Star selection the following season also with New York.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about for a while,” Swisher wrote of his decision. “I mean, your body tells you when it’s time to call it quits. And this off-season, my body was screaming, “The dream is over, baby!” And I can’t argue with that. My dream was to play until I was 40 years old, and to be honest, I’m 36 now, and I’m lucky to have played as long as I did. I was never really hurt much in my career, and I didn’t spend a lot of time on the disabled list.”

That changed for Swisher when he required surgery on both knees in 2014. He made a brief return in 2015, playing 76 games between Cleveland and Atlanta, but it was a clear struggle for him physically.

Now he’s moving on instead of hanging on, which is a braver decision than we often give it credit for being. Here’s hoping he brings as much joy and has as much fun in the next phase of his life, which reportedly will include a new gig with FOX Sports. [The Players’ Tribune]

QUESTIONABLE: Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez won’t swing a bat for two weeks after being diagnosed with tendinitis in his right elbow. The condition, also refereed to as Tennis Elbow, reportedly developed while working out ahead of camp. Perhaps while preparing for the World Baseball Classic. Gonzalez’s availability for that event is now in question, as the Dodgers will be more concerned calming his elbow down. [@kengurnick]

IN DOUBT: In other injury news, Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre will miss at least the first round of the World Baseball Classic after suffering a Grade 1 left calf strain this week. It’s the least severe strain, but is still expected to sideline him for 2-3 weeks. Beltre’s Dominican Republic team is scheduled to open pool play on March 9. [@Evan_P_Grant]

EXTENSION TALKS: The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly in “very preliminary” talks regarding a contract extension for Yadier Molina. The All-Star catcher, who turns 35 on July 13, is set to make $14 million in 2017. There’s also a mutual option $15M for 2018, though the Cardinals are probably looking to add length in exchange for short-term financial relief. The two sides are viewing opening day as an unofficial deadline for the talks. [FanRag Sports]

BAD BREAK: Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin will miss the entirety of spring training after suffering a small break in his foot. The injury occurred when Austin fouled a ball off his foot in batting practice. He’ll be in a walking boot for three weeks and withheld from baseball activity for six weeks. [@Joelsherman1]

ROUGH START: Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy has been dealing with low back spasms for three weeks, but is hopeful he can start baseball activities in early March. The concern arises from Hardy’s previous back issues. He’s awaiting MRI and CAT scan results that will give a better idea of what he’s dealing with and how to handle it moving forward. [MLB.com]

DONE DEAL: The Giants have added veteran infielder Aaron Hill on a minor-league deal. Hill, who will turn 35 in March, batted .262/.336/.378 with 10 home runs last season for the Brewers and Red Sox. He’ll battle Jimmy Rollins and Gordon Beckham for a place on the Giants roster. [@Ken_Rosenthal]

