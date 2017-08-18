Sources: Trade market for Justin Verlander at standstill

With two weeks to go until the real trade deadline, the market for Justin Verlander has ground to a standstill, the reasons threefold: the lack of clarity by the Detroit Tigers on their direction, the slow-playing of interested teams and Verlander’s choice not to pursue a deal through public or backchannel lobbying.

Plenty of time remains for each prong to resolve itself and a trade to materialize, major league sources familiar with the situation told Yahoo Sports, though the latter two depend almost directly on the first. In an era when on-the-fly rebuilds are passé, full tear-downs preferred and a compelling case exists for Detroit to blow up its core, competing executives and those with whom the Tigers have spoken about trades said they can’t figure out Detroit’s plan.

Perhaps, opposing executives muse, it is strategy to hold onto Verlander and second baseman Ian Kinsler into the winter and re-assess after outfielder Justin Upton makes a decision whether to opt out of the final four years and $88 million of his deal – a choice looking likelier by the day. Without Upton, the Tigers’ payroll could dip under $150 million after starting this season at $199.8 million, and shedding the remaining two years and $56 million on Verlander’s deal would go a long way to the austerity late owner Mike Ilitch never considered.

The Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs have shown interest in Justin Verlander. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ilitch’s willingness to spend like a big-market team drove the Tigers to perennial excellence over the past decade, but a 53-67 record and the offensive collapse of Miguel Cabrera, who’s locked in for another six years and $192 million, portends a grim future, particularly considering the mediocre state of the Tigers’ farm system.

Dealing Verlander would, at very least, represent an opportunity to recoup some talent in a deal, though the Tigers’ asking price, according to sources, has been exorbitant. In one discussion, a source said, the Tigers suggested that if a team wanted Verlander, perhaps it could take on the remaining three years and $74 million of Jordan Zimmermann’s deal.

Those interested in Verlander, who turns 35 before next season, would be getting a version not nearly as dominant as last season, when he should have won the American League Cy Young Award, but still a well-above-average starter. In 151 innings this season, he has struck out 150 batters. With a walk rate higher than he has posted in a decade and a predilection for allowing home runs, though, his ERA is 4.11.

Understandably, the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs, two teams that have shown interest in Verlander, have pause over the prospect of dishing out $28 million a year to a right-hander in his mid-30s with 2,500 innings of wear and tear. At the same time, with Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and Johnny Cueto the best free agent pitchers available this offseason, the prospect of paying Verlander for only two years as opposed to the free agents at least four doesn’t render Verlander’s contract altogether unappealing.

Houston certainly has the prospects to land Verlander, or even to get the Tigers to pay down the deal, which they’ve shown a willingness to do, according to sources. The Astros also are wary of making a move for the wrong reasons – either to placate the players, whose disappointment at their July 31 deadline inactivity was palpable, or act as some sort of reaction to their recent on-field troubles, which, at this juncture, don’t look to be altogether problematic, especially with their AL West lead still at 12 games.

The Cubs are a more interesting case. While they haven’t held recent talks with Detroit about Verlander, the lat injury to Jon Lester may shelve their best starter for weeks – and perhaps into the playoffs. The Cubs could stand pat, hopeful their rotation holds up and Willson Contreras makes a speedier-than-expected injury. Or they could get Verlander, a deal that would serve two purposes.

