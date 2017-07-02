Sources: Kyle Korver to remain with Cavs

Free-agent forward Kyle Korver has agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told The Vertical.

Korver, 36, was acquired by the Cavaliers in a January trade with the Atlanta Hawks and bolstered their spacing and rotation depth.

Korver averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds and led the league in 3-point percentage at 45.1 percent in 67 games for the Cavaliers and Hawks this past season.

For Cleveland, the offseason has consisted of retaining Korver and signing Jose Calderon to a one-year deal to serve as a backup guard.

The Cavaliers also engaged in trade discussions with the Houston Rockets centered on guard Iman Shumpert, but the deal has stalled significantly, league sources said. Cleveland continues to receive calls on a possible move with Shumpert, sources said.

Korver, an All-Star in 2015, has averaged 10 points, 3.1 rebounds and 43.1 percent 3-point shooting in 14 NBA seasons.

