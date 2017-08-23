Sources: Five-star recruit Mitchell Robinson not expected to play college basketball this season

Five-star recruit Mitchell Robinson is not expected to play college basketball this season, sources told Yahoo Sports Tuesday. Robinson had originally enrolled at Western Kentucky earlier this summer, but left the program soon after arriving on campus and had been contemplating a transfer to another school.

Robinson is expected to focus his energies on preparing for the 2018 NBA draft. He had narrowed his potential transfer options to Kansas and hometown University of New Orleans.

One source familiar with Robinson’s recruitment said he has not been in contact with Kansas since last Thursday, and another source said New Orleans has been informed that the 7-footer does not plan to join the Privateers and instead will work out in preparation for the draft. Classes for the fall semester began at UNO last week and at Kansas on Monday.

Even if he were to attend college, Robinson likely would have to sit out the 2017-18 season as a transfer. An attempt to gain a waiver for immediate eligibility based on the short duration of time he spent at WKU would be difficult to win.

Robinson is considered a likely first-round NBA draft pick. However, his path to the draft has been unconventional. His signing with Western Kentucky of Conference USA caught many by surprise, as he was recruited by nearly every top school in the country. Both his commitment to and quick transfer from the school further underscores questions that have arisen about his path to the pros.

Robinson was the No. 9 recruit nationally in the Rivals.com rankings. He’s considered in 2018 mock drafts to be a potential Top 20 selection. Robinson starred at Chalmette (La.) High School in the New Orleans area.

