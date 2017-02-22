Should the Browns trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? We debate it from all sides

It seems like a good bet Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded somewhere this offseason.

The New England Patriots are working on an extension with Tom Brady, and he looks like he might make good on his promise to play into his mid-40s (he turns 40 before next season). Garoppolo’s contract runs out after next season. The Patriots can’t really pay $20 million or so to franchise tag Brady’s backup, they can’t give Garoppolo a starting-quarterback-level contract with Brady still in place, and one would have to imagine Garoppolo would want to go somewhere else and start. Either the Patriots trade him now, or they’ll likely lose him for nothing a little more than a year from now.

The Cleveland Browns are emerging as the most logical trade partner. They need a quarterback and that 12th overall pick looks just about right for a trade.

But is it wise? Our Shutdown Corner writers Shalise Manza Young, Eric Edholm and Frank Schwab did a little role playing, speaking from the perspective of Garoppolo, and both sides the Browns front office will have to consider before making the trade:

Jimmy Garoppolo (played by Shalise Manza Young): There was such a big deal made when the New England Patriots drafted me in the second round of the draft in 2014. Bill Belichick had never drafted a quarterback so high in his 15 years with New England – hell, I was taken 137 spots before Tom Brady – and I was immediately seen as Brady’s eventual successor.

Even Coach Belichick stoked that fire: on my draft night, he told reporters, “We all know what Tom’s age and contract situation is.” Brady was 36 years old at the time and turned 37 during our first training camp together. All he’s done since then is bring us to three AFC Championship games and two Super Bowl wins. Not exactly a sign that Father Time is knocking at his door.

Look, it’s been great learning from Tommy and Josh McDaniels and Coach Belichick these last three years. But I’m already 25, Tommy’s contract is for two more years, and there was a report this week that the Patriots and Tommy have interest in extending him even longer! How long am I supposed to wait?!?

Aaron Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for three years, then became the Packers’ starter at 25. I’m already that old now. The Patriots drafted Jacoby Brissett last year and he’s off to a good start, so he could be Brady’s successor in a few years. Or maybe Tommy will play until he’s like 48 and his successor is still in high school. Who knows.

The beginning of this season wasn’t exactly a dream scenario for us, with Tommy getting the shaft from Roger Goodell, but I got a chance to start. It was supposed to be a four-game stint, but it didn’t quite work out that way: I was picking apart the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 when Kiko Alonso drove me to the turf and I wasn’t able to start the last two games of Tommy’s suspension.

I was good in my starts. Heck, I’ll even say darn good. I brought us back in Week 1, on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, and then had us up big on Miami before I got hurt. Not to brag but in those two games, I completed 42-of-59 passes (that’s over 71 percent) with four touchdowns and no picks.

Sure, there’s not a lot of game action to judge me on. But look at what I said: I’ve spent three years watching every move Tommy Freaking Brady has made. I’ve been put through the ringer in Coach Belichick’s practices. I’ve learned one of the most complex offenses in the NFL.

Who wouldn’t want me over Mitch Trubisky? (No offense, Mitch.)

I can’t thank the Patriots enough for drafting me in 2014, but I’ve watched other teams play, and there are some bad quarterbacks out there. Cleveland isn’t exactly my dream city, but it’s pretty close to home, so that’s not so bad. I hear Hue Jackson is great with quarterbacks, and if we can get the Browns to the playoffs, we would be kings. And if not Hue and Cleveland, I see the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers might also be looking for a new quarterback.

I can win in this league; I know I can. Give the Patriots a first-round pick instead of wasting it on some project QB who might never work out, and let’s get to work.

Oh, and you might have to pay me a little bit. But success isn’t cheap, right?

The aggressive Browns GM (played by Eric Edholm): Look, we’ve done what you’ve said is smart. We’ve squirreled away a lot of draft picks, most of them up high. That’s good, right? Our problem is using them on college players. Our success rate has been sub-optimal, you see.

