A's rookie Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during national anthem

A’s rookie Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem prior to Saturday’s game against Texas Rangers.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Maxwell ripped President Donald Trump in an Instagram post earlier on Saturday. The message contained some profane language, but can be viewed by clicking here.

On Twitter, Maxwell suggested we would start seeing athletes from other sports join in the protest against racial injustice in light of President Trump’s comments on Friday night, where he cut down players behind the NFL’s national anthem protests. He then took that step himself, placing his hat over his heart while kneeling alongside his teammates.

Don't be surprised if you start seeing athletes kneeling in other sports now!! Comments like that coming from our president. WOW! ✊✊✊ — Bruce T Maxwell (@bruu_truu13) September 23, 2017





Slusser notes that Maxwell comes from a military family. His father is a military lifer, according to Maxwell’s agent Matt Sosnick, who also made it clear that Maxwell’s gesture is by no means intended as disrespect to the flag or those who have served.

“Anyone who knows Bruce or his parents is well aware that the Maxwells’ love and appreciation for our country is indisputable,” Sosnick wrote in a text message to the Chronicle.

“Bruce has made it clear that he is taking a stand about what he perceives as racial injustices in this country, and his personal disappointment with President Trump’s response to a number of professional athletes’ totally peaceful, non-violent protests.”

Moments after the anthem’s conclusion, the A’s released a statement supporting Maxwell’s right to exercise freedom of expression.





Trump also made news for withdrawing the Golden State Warriors invitation to visit the White House after All-Star Steph Curry balked at attending. The A’s and Warriors’ homes may be separated by a parking lot, but they were united on Saturday.

