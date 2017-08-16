Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright rides the train to Fenway just like fans do

Imagine you’re a baseball fan, riding the train to the stadium and you see one of the players on your favorite team right there with you. It happened Tuesday in Boston, where riders on the Green Line might have noticed Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright riding the train to Fenway Park like a commoner.

It’s a sight to behold all right. Although, Wright isn’t exactly as recognizable as, say, Chris Sale:

Shoutout Steven Wright stuck on the green line to the game like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/xv6Ze0qmUu — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) August 15, 2017





Wright, 32, is a knuckleballer and those guys are always nonconformists to some extent. He’s also out for the season after needing surgery on his knee back in May. That probably explains why he’d be heading to the ballpark closer to game time when fans are on their way to the stadium too.

We’ve seen players on public transportation before — usually because of some sort of crisis. Remember when Josh Hamilton had to take the BART train from San Francisco to Oakland before a game with the A’s because the Bay Bridge was unexpectedly closed down?

Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was spotted Tuesday riding the subway to Fenway Park. (AP) More

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports.