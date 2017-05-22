Predators overcoming adversity; Rakell out for Game 6; goodnight, Sens? (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.
• William Nylander celebrates IIHF World Championship gold with Henrik Lundqvist as New York Rangers fans held their breath until the King got up unscathed.
• The Nashville Predators are battling through adversity and are a win away from playing for the Stanley Cup. [Tennessean]
• The bandwagon is growing in Nashville and Smashville is showing off its star power. [SI.com]
• Rickard Rakell is out once again and John Gibson will be questionable for the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Game 6. [OC Register]
• Now is the time for Anaheim’s veterans to step up and salvage their season. [LA Daily News]
• Backs are now up against the wall, but the Ottawa Senators still believe they can win the next two against the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Ottawa Sun]
• The Penguins are saying goodnight to Cinderella. [Sportsnet]
• Did a deleted Tweet reveal that Quad City will be the ECHL home for the Vegas Golden Knights? [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Angela Ruggiero, Joe Sakic, Teemu Selanne, Saku Koivu, and Uwe Krupp were among the indcutees into the IIHF Hall of Fame over the weekend. [IIHF]
• The Chicago Blackhawks may make it a Hartford Whalers reunion as they have interest in bringing Charlotte Checkers head coach Ulf Samuelsson to their bench next to Joel Quenneville. [Chicago Tribune]
• What effect Ottawa’s success could have on Boston Bruins fans. [Boston Sports Desk]
• How Rangers fans can get over another playoff disappointment. [NY Rangers Blog]
• With Ilya Kovalchuk interested in an NHL return, will the New York Islanders make a run at him again? [FanRag Sports]
• My, how the Toronto Maple Leafs have changed in two years under Mike Babcock. [Leafs Nation]
• The move for the Edmonton Oilers to make to improve their blue line. [Oilers Nation]
• Tyler Toffoli needs a new deal and there’s no reason for the Los Angeles Kings to back up the Brink’s truck for him. [Jewels from the Crown]
• Taking a look at the top fantasy hockey prospects on defense. [Dobber Hockey]
• Finally, like own goals? Here are some brutal ones:
