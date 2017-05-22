Predators overcoming adversity; Rakell out for Game 6; goodnight, Sens? (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Sweden’s Henrik Lundqvist is hugged by his teammate William Nylander after winning the Ice Hockey World Championships gold medal match between Canada and Sweden in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (Andre Ringuette/Pool Photo via AP) More

• William Nylander celebrates IIHF World Championship gold with Henrik Lundqvist as New York Rangers fans held their breath until the King got up unscathed.

• The Nashville Predators are battling through adversity and are a win away from playing for the Stanley Cup. [Tennessean]

• The bandwagon is growing in Nashville and Smashville is showing off its star power. [SI.com]

• Rickard Rakell is out once again and John Gibson will be questionable for the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Game 6. [OC Register]

• Now is the time for Anaheim’s veterans to step up and salvage their season. [LA Daily News]

• Backs are now up against the wall, but the Ottawa Senators still believe they can win the next two against the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Ottawa Sun]

• The Penguins are saying goodnight to Cinderella. [Sportsnet]

• Did a deleted Tweet reveal that Quad City will be the ECHL home for the Vegas Golden Knights? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Angela Ruggiero, Joe Sakic, Teemu Selanne, Saku Koivu, and Uwe Krupp were among the indcutees into the IIHF Hall of Fame over the weekend. [IIHF]

• The Chicago Blackhawks may make it a Hartford Whalers reunion as they have interest in bringing Charlotte Checkers head coach Ulf Samuelsson to their bench next to Joel Quenneville. [Chicago Tribune]

• What effect Ottawa’s success could have on Boston Bruins fans. [Boston Sports Desk]

• How Rangers fans can get over another playoff disappointment. [NY Rangers Blog]

• With Ilya Kovalchuk interested in an NHL return, will the New York Islanders make a run at him again? [FanRag Sports]

• My, how the Toronto Maple Leafs have changed in two years under Mike Babcock. [Leafs Nation]

• The move for the Edmonton Oilers to make to improve their blue line. [Oilers Nation]

• Tyler Toffoli needs a new deal and there’s no reason for the Los Angeles Kings to back up the Brink’s truck for him. [Jewels from the Crown]

• Taking a look at the top fantasy hockey prospects on defense. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, like own goals? Here are some brutal ones: