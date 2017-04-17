Penguins fan gets greatest Phil Kessel tattoo you'll ever see (Photo)

Phil Hammerstein is a Pittsburgh Penguins fan who loves him some Phil Kessel. He loves Phil so much that in honor the hot dog-loving forward he decided to get a unique tattoo.

A very unique tattoo.

Hammerstein spent three hours on Friday night at Pittsburgh Tattoo Company and had his artist friend Aaron Harding (who’s done a Kessel tattoo before) ink this masterpiece on his lower thigh. He wanted a 1950s pinup model-riding-a-bomb look but with our beloved Phil riding a hot dog and celebrating with the Stanley Cup and a bottle of mustard.

Mission accomplished.

So why Phil?

“Big Phil just clicked with Pittsburghers – chubby dude with a comb-over and penchant for street weenies, dry humor, bad breath, tries hard and loves the game,” Hammerstein told Puck Daddy on Monday. “Plus I have buddies in southern Ontario to troll.”

From Gary Bettman’s face on a butt to an Ilya Bryzgalov quote on an arm to a Mark Messier 9/11 tribute to the John Scott All-Star goal celebration, it’s been quite an interesting time in hockey fan tattoos.

