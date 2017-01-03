'Pacman' returns: Bengals CB Adam Jones arrested on four counts after wild incident

Tuesday morning brought a blast from the past, as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested for three misdemeanors and a felony.

There was a time that Jones, when he was going by his childhood nickname “Pacman,” was the NFL’s prime example of bad behavior off the field. Jones ditched the nickname and settled into a quiet, productive and trouble-free second chapter of his career with the Bengals. He made up for lost time on Tuesday.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Paul Dehner, Jones was arrested on misdemeanor counts of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony for harassment of a member of the medical staff in the justice center with a bodily substance.

Jones was accused of allegedly assaulting a man by pushing him and poking him in the eye, according to the complaints acquired by the Enquirer. He then refused to stop when ordered, and is accused of refusing to enter the police car “while kicking and head-butting,” according to the Enquirer. Jones then capped his night by picking up the felony charge for allegedly spitting on a nurse at the jail, according to the complaints.

Jones was found not guilty in a 2013 incident in which he was accused of assaulting a man outside a bar, the Enquirer said, and that was his last arrest before Tuesday. In 2011 he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge. So it had been a while since he had a run-in with the law, something that seemed to happen all the time earlier in his career. Jones, who was the sixth pick of the 2005 draft, was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2007 season and part of the 2008 season for multiple off-field incidents.

Jones, 33 years old, has been a good cornerback for the Bengals the past few years and hadn’t been in serious trouble in a long time. We’ll see how patient the Bengals are with him after Tuesday morning’s arrest.

