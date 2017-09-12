Opposing coaches on what's wrong with Ohio State: 'It's the offense, not the QB'

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the regulation periods of Ohio State’s past three games against marquee opponents – Michigan, Clemson and Oklahoma – the Buckeyes have what can be considered 34 full offensive possessions. Over that time, Ohio State can claim just one sustained touchdown drive – a seven-play, 44-yard drive against Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Buckeyes have punted 17 times, committed eight turnovers (counting downs) and kicked eight field goals (four makes and four misses).

With three of its past four games qualifying as offensive quagmires, the Buckeyes’ struggles have morphed from a blip to a trend. Urban Meyer acknowledged this after Ohio State’s 31-16 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday night. “We have to get the damn thing fixed,” Meyer said, “and we will.”

In Meyer’s 16 seasons as a head coach, this qualifies as one of the worst offensive slumps of his career. It would be unfair to call Ohio State’s offense completely broken, but it definitely needs fixing. The three-game sample size – Michigan, Clemson and Oklahoma – features an unusually high level of competition. The Buckeyes led the Big Ten in total offense (459 yards per game) in 2016 and ran up 596 yards in its opener at Indiana.

But Yahoo Sports spoke with multiple coaches who’ve studied the Buckeyes during this stretch of recent futility, and the main culprit behind Ohio State’s offensive struggles against top competition isn’t quarterback J.T. Barrett, new play caller Kevin Wilson or the undistinguished receiving corps.

“I think it’s probably more the offense than the quarterback,” said a veteran coach who studied the Buckeyes intensely this offseason. “I like J.T. and think he’s a capable athlete. The offense is hindering his ability to excel. It’s more of the offense than the player, in my opinion.”

View photos Ohio State coach Urban Meyer reacts to a play against Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 10. (AP) More

Considering Meyer will go down in college football history as one of the top offensive minds of this and many generations, the Buckeyes’ struggles leave this season at an interesting crossroads.

Ohio State ranks No. 57 in the country in passing offense, which is actually an improvement from finishing No. 81 overall last season.

Meyer made a vow leading up to the College Football Playoff last year: “We’re going to become a good throwing team and spend some time on it.”

Barrett’s 19-for-35 showing Saturday, which included a critical interception early in the fourth quarter and no touchdowns, looked like more of the same big-game stagnation. From talking to people who’ve faced the Buckeyes recently or spent time preparing for them this offseason, they point to a lack of innovation and evolution as the biggest reason why Meyer’s offense is stuck in a rut against high-end competition. Once the paragon of offensive ingenuity, opponents see Ohio State as a step behind.

“There’s not a lot of creativity,” said the coach. “He’s doing a lot of the same things he did at Utah. We thought it would be different [with Kevin Wilson], but it hasn’t been.”

After Ohio State’s offense bottomed out at the end of last season, Meyer brought in new co-coordinators. Wilson came aboard soon after he got fired as Indiana’s head coach, and Chip Kelly protégée Ryan Day arrived from the NFL. While Ohio State flashed a few new wrinkles, the result against Oklahoma proved a near replica of what unfolded against Michigan and Clemson.

Wilson is one of this generation’s most respected play callers stretching back to his years as a coordinator at Oklahoma, but a two-game sample size shows limited philosophical influence. Surely, Meyer wasn’t going to throw him the keys and let him run everything he did at Oklahoma and Indiana – run/pass options, constant vertical routes and hyper tempo – with impunity. A team’s offensive identity can’t change that drastically. (One nuance a coach pointed out is that Wilson prefers to run his spread with a tight end, and that may be the weakest position on the Buckeyes roster right now).

Read More