Opening day winners and losers: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Mariners, more

Opening day is in the books. After an offseason of waiting, teams finally got their first opportunity to show whether they are truly contenders, or whether the entire offseason was a waste.

While two teams have not even played a regular season game yet, that’s not going to stop us here at The Stew from making some snap judgments. If you missed out on opening day, we’re here to give you the cliff notes.

Below, you’ll find our list of winners and losers on the first day of the regular season. Who rose to the occasion and delivered? Who wilted under the pressure? Read on.

WINNERS: BRYCE HARPER AND ADAM LIND

Is it too early to call Bryce Harper the king of opening day? The 24-year-old has taken part in four opening day affairs, and has homered in every single one of them. He continued that streak Monday against the Miami Marlins, bashing a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth. It was Harper’s fifth opening day long ball.

Though Harper stood out early, it was Adam Lind who emerged late. Lind, who was a late addition to the Nationals, didn’t start, but made the most of his pinch hit appearance. With the Nationals trailing by a run in the seventh inning, Lind smacked a go-ahead two-run homer to give the team its first lead of the night. The Nationals would hold that lead, going on to win the contest 4-2. (Chris Cwik)

View photos Gerrit Cole turned in a rough start against the Red Sox on Monday. (AP Photo) More

LOSERS: GERRIT COLE AND ANDREW MCCUTCHEN

The Pirates were hoping for turnaround seasons for ace Gerrit Cole and star outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The early returns weren’t great. Cole allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings against the Boston Red Sox, getting just two strikeouts. McCutchen wasn’t any better. He was 0-for-4 at the plate with three strikeouts and four runners left on. It all equaled to a 5-3 loss to the Red Sox. (Mike Oz)



WINNERS: MANNY MACHADO AND MARK TRUMBO

A familiar formula propelled the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Manny Machado made another ridiculous defensive play in the field, and Mark Trumbo hit a crucial home run. Oh, and to make things even more dramatic, both plays came in extras. Machado kept the game tied with an exceptional diving stop and unbelievable throw from his knees to nail a runner in the top of the 11th. In the bottom of the frame, Trumbo put Baltimore ahead for good. He crushed a walk-off solo shot, giving the Orioles an opening day win over their division rival. (Cwik)

View photos Edwin Encarnacion wasted no time showing off his power. (AP Photo) More

WINNER: EDWIN ENCARNACION

If you want to get all analytical about it, opening day is just one of 162 games and a game-tying homer on opening day is just a game-tying homer, no more special than a game-tying homer in game 62. But that discounts emotion. And emotion says that Edwin Encarnacion is an opening-day winner. Encarnacion, who signed that big offseason deal with the Cleveland Indians, delivered the game-tying homer in the eighth inning for his new club. It was one of two hits on the day for Encarnacion, but the big one in the Tribe’s 8-5 comeback win over the Rangers. Get paid, then deliver on opening day. Yes, it is more special. (Oz)



LOSERS: THE SEATTLE MARINERS

Here’s a simple formula: It’s never good when you make 14 trades in the offseason and get only three hits on opening day. Seattle Mariners, come on down. The M’s did not deliver on Day One after GM Jerry Dipoto’s wild offseason ride. They were blanked by the Houston Astros. Sure, it’s just one game out of 162, but you don’t want to start the season with a thud when you went wild in the offseason. It didn’t help matters that ace Felix Hernandez left after five innings with a groin injury. (Oz)



