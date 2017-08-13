One Fantasy Football sleeper for all 32 NFL teams

There’s nothing like digging for sleepers as you prep for your Fantasy Football draft, so why not give you one to consider from every NFL team. You’ll likely recognize some of the names on this list, but there’s still value to be had in identifying guys who slip through the cracks. Others on the list offer the potential to turn a late-round pick into a tidy profit. To give context of each player’s value, we’ve also included their average draft position (ADP), with nearly half of the group being so off the radar they are going undrafted in many leagues.

John Brown, Arizona Cardinals (ADP 120.4): He isn’t exactly a deep sleeper, but he’s still being way under-drafted. With Michael Floyd gone, Larry Fitzgerald 34 years old and Brown now healthy, he should be treated as easily a top-25 fantasy WR entering the year with upside to finish higher.

Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (ADP 137.2): He should be much more heavily involved during his second year in the league, and the tight end showed major potential getting 10.0 YPT as a rookie. He saw just 27 targets last season, yet his two catches for 40+ yards tied for second in the NFL among all tight ends.

Breshad Perriman, Baltimore Ravens (ADP 131.3): He continues to battle health issues, and he enters his third year in the league as a huge wild card. But the Ravens throw as often as any team in football, and Perriman is a former first round pick who averaged 15.1 yards-per-catch last season.

Jonathan Williams, Buffalo Bills (Undrafted): He is now the Bills’ No. 2 running back with Mike Gillislee gone, and he’d be a must start in fantasy leagues should LeSean McCoy (who’s approaching 30) go down.

Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers (Undrafted): He hasn’t exactly impressed since entering the league (although he has scored nine touchdowns on 54 catches), but year three is often when wide receivers break out. With Ted Ginn gone, Funchess is going to act as the team’s clear WR2 and see a major uptick in targets.

Kevin White, Chicago Bears (ADP 128.4): He has battled injuries and ineptitude since being drafted with a top-10 pick in 2015, as he’s recorded just 19 career receptions. But he’s going to be given a major opportunity this season with Alshon Jeffrey gone, and White’s measurables were off the charts (his SPARQ score was in the 98th percentile).

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (ADP 119.6): He is one year removed from getting 8.4 YPA, and the Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the offseason. If Tyler Eifert and A.J. Green stay healthy, this offense is loaded. Dalton has top-10 fantasy quarterback upside but is being drafted as a QB2.

Kenny Britt, Cleveland Browns (ADP 121.2): He somehow eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards (while getting 9.0 YPT) last season over 15 games despite dealing with arguably the worst QB situation in the league. He’ll have to overcome more shaky quarterback play now in Cleveland, but Britt should set a career high in targets this season.

Alfred Morris, Dallas Cowboys (Undrafted): If Ezekiel Elliott really does miss six games, Darren McFadden is the favorite to act as the team’s starting back, but he’s hardly a sleeper at this point. Don’t forget about Morris, as McFadden is 30 years old with an extensive injury history. Morris would be a must-start should he somehow find himself in a starting role.

De’Angelo Henderson, Denver Broncos (Undrafted): He might be as low as fourth on Denver’s depth chart right now, but C.J. Anderson has had major health concerns in the past, Devonte Booker is currently hurt, and Jamaal Charles is 30 years old coming off yet another major surgery. Henderson is a dark horse to be a major factor in the Broncos’ running game, and just check out his speed here.

Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions (ADP 129.1): He got off to an extremely hot start with his new team in Detroit last year, but he essentially disappeared over the rest of the season, failing to score over the final 10 games. But he’s still just 27 years old and expected to have a big role with Anquan Boldin gone.

Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (ADP 129.9): He is locked into the Packers’ RB2 role, behind starter Ty Montgomery, who has 80 career rushing attempts. Williams would have major upside should he be given a bigger opportunity, as Green Bay scored the fourth-most PPG last year.

Read More