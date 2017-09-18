Marshawn Lynch has a blast, Ezekiel Elliott goes on a diet and other Week 2 social media winners and losers

Marshawn Lynch is having some fun in Oakland (AP Photo/Ben Margot) More

Welcome to the second edition of a new Yahoo Sports weekly installment in which we look at social media winners and losers across the NFL. We’re scour Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and whatever else the kids are using these days to determine who dominated the social media conversation, for better or for worse. Let’s get to it.

Winner: Marshawn Lynch

When running back Marshawn Lynch announced he was coming out of a brief retirement to join his hometown Oakland Raiders, NFL fans everywhere knew we were in for a treat. In his first home game, Beast Mode gave us everything we wanted and more.

First, Lynch scored his first touchdown in silver and black.

Then, he got the party started on the sideline after wide receiver Michael Crabtree’s third touchdown grab of the afternoon.

Beast Mode forever.

Loser: Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott left Sunday’s contest against the Denver Broncos hungry, rushing for just 8 yards on nine carries. Was it an anomaly or was it indicative of something more? Whatever it was, the internet is gonna get these jokes off.

Zeke on a diet. — EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) September 17, 2017





Just got up to go to the bathroom. Racked up more rushing yards than Ezekiel Elliott today. — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 18, 2017





"Ezekiel Elliott is gonna run all over Denver" pic.twitter.com/6Pk3WV6bnl — Kyle Granger (@KG_XV) September 17, 2017





Zeke trying to eat tonight like… pic.twitter.com/GS8X96gWWx — Tina (@Tina4for4_) September 18, 2017





Losers: Chargers fans

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo could really use a hug right now. For the second consecutive game, the undrafted rookie was put in a situation with the game on the line and, for the second consecutive game, his kick failed to make it through the uprights. While Koo got the ball up into the air this game, his kick was just off the mark and Los Angeles fell to the Miami Dolphins.

Younghoe Koo misses his try for the winning kick… Dolphins win. Final:

LA – 17

Miami – 19#Chargers #Dolphins #Stubhub pic.twitter.com/fj0qepZJZW — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 17, 2017





To make matters worse, the Chargers’ celebratory cannons accidentally went off after Koo’s miss sealed another loss.

Oooooof.

Winners: NFL players who don’t care about your fantasy squad

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount does not want to hear about your fantasy team.

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., still recovering from an ankle injury, isn’t interested in it either.

No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 16, 2017





Some have taken comments like these, and those made earlier this year by Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, as slights against the millions of fantasy football fans worldwide.

However, at the end of the day, as Beckham notes, NFL players are just real people trying to do what’s best for them and their careers. You have to understand that your close Week 2 loss to your coworker might not rank high on their list of concerns.

Losers: Bengals offense

It’s been so long since the Cincinnati Bengals scored a touchdown that the guy who found the endzone last now plays for another team.