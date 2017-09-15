NASCAR Power Rankings: Predicting the playoffs

Welcome to the Chase. Sorry, welcome to the Cup Series playoffs.

In the three years since the elimination format’s introduction in what used to be known as the Chase, randomness has reigned. This year should be different, as drivers have the ability to carry over the bonus points they earned for race wins and stage wins (plus their position in the points standings).

That should give us some separation pretty quickly. The drivers who have been good through the first 26 races of the year will be rewarded in the second and third rounds and theoretically have an easier path to be a part of the final four racing for the title at Homestead. A massive crash at Talladega may not mean a win-and-in situation for four or five drivers at Kansas a week later.

Below is how we think the final standings will look like. Remember, playoff points can accumulate throughout the first nine races of the playoffs. Drivers get five points for a race win and one point for a stage win and remember, a win means automatic advancement into the next round. The final four drivers will race heads up for the title at Homestead on Nov. 19.



16. Austin Dillon

• 1 win, 3 top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes

• Begins playoffs with 2005 points

As you can see from the statistics above, Dillon hasn’t had much speed so far in 2017. If it wasn’t for his fuel-mileage gamble at Charlotte, he’s not in the playoffs to begin with.

Richard Childress Racing needs more speed at intermediate tracks and Dillon finished 13th at Dover and 15th at New Hampshire, the other two tracks in the first round. If a driver or two ahead of him is involved in a crash, Dillon could get out of the first round. But it’s hard to have much title optimism here.

““I love the underdog role,” Dillon said. “The pressure is on the guys that gained all the points to lose them and crumble. A lot of people have already put them in position to get to Homestead because of bonus points, but it can happen real quick where you have anything that can go wrong.”

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• 2 wins, 4 top 5s, 7 top 10s

• Begins playoffs with 2010 points

If Stenhouse makes it through the first round of the playoffs, he’s going to be the favorite to win at Talladega and advance to the third round. If he can do that and win three of the series’ four restrictor plate races it’s a dream season.

Will he? He needs to hope Ford’s issues with right-front tires at Dover in June are rectified to get out of the first round.

“It was awesome watching Brad [Keselowski] win Talladega when he had to a couple years ago, but I would think for us as a team, making it through the first round and giving ourselves an opportunity to get to the third round would be a success,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “I would definitely have confidence going in, but I wouldn’t say I’d just feel like it’s a lock. It’s so unknown when you go there, but I would feel really happy about that.”

14. Kasey Kahne

• 1 win, 3 top 5s, 5 top 10s

• Begins playoffs with 2005 points

Kahne could end up a lot higher here if Hendrick Motorsports’ surge at the beginning of the 2016 playoffs repeats itself in 2017. But it’s not too easy to get optimistic about the chances of a lame-duck driver.

“Well, I think the thing that I kind of figured out a week ago is that it’s really what I want to do and it’s what I want to do with the group of guys that I have,” Kahne said. “They have put a lot into it, I’ve put a lot into it and we still can have a great season because of these final 10 races. So, I just feel like I talked to them and all of us agreed that we put everything that we have into it and if we finish first, fifth, eighth, wherever that is, as long as we all put it in the final 10 races we are going to feel good about it.”

13. Ryan Newman

• 1 win, 6 top 5s, 11 top 10s

• Begins playoffs with 2005 points

Until the last four weeks of the regular season Newman had been a non-factor after winning at Phoenix in the spring. He’s on a roll of four-straight top 10s, so it’s certainly possible he could end up finishing in the top 10. But if you’re expecting a repeat of his 2014 charge towards the title, we’re here to poke holes in the tires of your expectations.

“I think anybody who has experience at the Cup level at this point, after 26 races and is in the Playoffs, has just as good a shot as the other,” Newman said. “Experience is definitely nice to have, but it’s no guarantee.”

