Michal Neuvirth released from hospital after in-game collapse

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth has been released from the hospital and is at home resting. Per the Flyers, all diagnostic tests came back normal. The netminder will be reevaluated on Monday afternoon.

During a stoppage in Saturday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils, Neuvirth appeared to crouch down. He suddenly fell backward, splayed on the ice.

Neuvirth was alert and talking as he was stretchered off.

According to Tim Panaccio of CSN, Flyers GM Ron Hextall said that Neuvirth had a ‘bad chest cold this week.’

If that factored into the episode on the ice, we don’t know. We’re just happy that Neuvirth is OK.

If any additional details come available, we’ll update them here.

