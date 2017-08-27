Mayweather TKOs McGregor: Sports world reacts

All eyes were on Floyd Mayweather’s TKO of Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas, and a chorus of fellow pro athletes was quick to show their respect for Money’s 50th career win.
Russell Westbrook, Michael Phelps and Joel Embiid were among those chiming in:
TBE!!!
— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 27, 2017
I'm not mad that I stayed up all night to watch this fight. @FloydMayweather is definitely TBE!!! @TheNotoriousMMA Much Respect!!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2017
#MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/to3Qgu9Tso
— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) August 27, 2017
That was an amazing fight to watch!
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 27, 2017
This is awesome. I can't believe this is a real fight …… so good
— andyroddick (@andyroddick) August 27, 2017
#McGregor pic.twitter.com/qF3JbA501J
— Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) August 27, 2017
50-0…..wow
— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 27, 2017
TMT
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 27, 2017
I must say. Mcgregor gained a fan tonight…. He taught hard…. made no excuses …. represented himself well…#Respect
— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 27, 2017
Man a lot of heart!!! But 50-0….sheesh!! Respect for both of these guys. History.
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 27, 2017
Damn good fight. Mayweather put on a hell of a show. Conor did much better than I had expected. Hats off to both guys. Worth the money
— Shane Mosley (@ShaneMosley_) August 27, 2017
FLOYD MONEY MAYWEATHER!!!!!! That was super fun
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 27, 2017
This kinda reminds me of Whack-a-Mole ha #McGregorMayweather
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 27, 2017
Current mood: pic.twitter.com/T4CjgUYn5i
— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) August 27, 2017
Floyd took the risk, changed his boxing style and walks off with a KO at 50-0 #HardWork #Dedication #TMT
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 27, 2017
