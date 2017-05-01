The long two-block journey to the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rows of small, wooden-frame houses with tiny lawns and chain-link fences on Dresden Avenue are just a block from Churchill Downs. On that narrow street you can hear the crowds, see the lights during night racing – and if the wind is blowing south, you might even smell the horse manure from the barn area.

Yet they’re a million miles away from the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle.

Derby dreams that percolate in the hardscrabble South End neighborhood that borders America’s most famous racetrack are rarely realistic. The distance between those working-class people and the plutocracy that dominates the upper echelon of thoroughbred racing is almost impossible to navigate.

Close as it is, you can’t get there from here.

Until now, perhaps.

Classic Empire, a headstrong colt whose Derby bid appeared doomed by infirmity and intractability during the winter, could deliver a true son of the South End to the throne of racing.

When Norman Casse was born, his parents brought him home to their house on Dresden, which is across Longfield Avenue from Churchill. Norman’s father, Mark, trained a few racehorses there – not many at the time, and all of them cheap. Later, the family moved to a duplex on Queen Avenue, just outside the Gate 10 entrance to the track that has hosted the sport’s signature race since 1875.

Until last year, the Casse family still owned that duplex. The family patriarch and namesake of his grandson, Norman, charged $50 on Derby day to park in the lawn on Queen. That was the eternal neighborhood hustle – everyone looking for a way to make a buck off the out-of-towners who flock to the track.

Young Norman Casse’s earliest Derby memories are selling T-shirts on the front porch, selling Cokes, selling water to men in suits and women in big hats as they walked toward the Twin Spires.

“We sold it all for grandpa,” he said between bites of meatballs and tater tots at a Louisville restaurant this week. “I don’t remember seeing any of that money.”

The elder Casse was such a hardball Derby profiteer that in later years he even charged his grandsons to park at the property on Queen on the first Saturday in May. The full $50, no family discount. This was a guy who also supplemented his income for years by scalping Derby tickets – a thriving underground economy in Louisville.

“He just loved making money off the Kentucky Derby,” the younger Norman said.

The late Norman Casse, who died last year at the age of 79, found many ways to make money over the years. He ran a booming fireworks business that is now headed by his son, John, and still does shows all over Florida. But most significantly, Norman Casse became one of the foundational figures in the thoroughbred breeding industry in Ocala, Fla. – helping build up a place that now rivals Lexington, Ky., for the title of the worldwide breeding epicenter of the sport.

If there is a missing person that the members of Team Casse wish could join them Saturday to see Classic Empire go to post and chase immortality, it’s the man who got the family started in this business. Norman handed the horseracing bug to Mark who handed it to the younger Norman – who didn’t embrace it for many years.

Smarty Jones changed all that.

“Everyone has a horse, the one horse that hooks you on the sport,” Norman said. “That’s my horse.”

After graduating from North Bullitt High School in 2002, Norman attended Bellarmine University, a small Catholic school in Louisville. He studied business and had no real interest in following his trainer father into a racetrack life, despite having grown up around it.

But in 2004, he was enthralled watching an undefeated chestnut colt dominate the Derby. When Smarty Jones followed that performance by blowing away the field at the Preakness, Norman Casse was fully captivated. He was convinced Smarty would win the Belmont and become the first Triple Crown champion of his lifetime.

Completely emotionally invested, Norman watched the Belmont by himself in his room. When a tiring Smarty Jones was passed in deep stretch by Birdstone, it bummed out everyone who wasn’t holding a ticket on the winner.

Norman Casse was among the most crushed.

“I came out of my room crying,” he said. “My brother Joel said, ‘I don’t know why you’re so upset, unless you’re going to do this as a job.’ ”

