LeBron James, rest of sports world, reacts to President Trump’s latest Charlottesville comments

President Donald Trump made headlines Tuesday when he said in a news conference “both sides” were to blame for violence that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend.

LeBron James, who has never been silent on political or social issues, was one of the first athletes to react to Trump’s most recent comments.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017





James was followed by a number of other athletes, including two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and USWNT star Alex Morgan.

To defend white supremacists and then slang his shitty ass grape juice pretty much sums the man up — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 15, 2017









On one hand you had the Nazis who were violent & on the other the allied soldiers were very violent. So it's a draw. Many sides you see. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 15, 2017





"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…" -Nelson Mandela https://t.co/MsxJg1UVQp — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) August 15, 2017









There are good people in this country, a lot of them. He's ⬇️just not one of them, and I'm disgusted. https://t.co/Q7RwzmMrN9 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) August 15, 2017



