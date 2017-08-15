LeBron James, rest of sports world, reacts to President Trump’s latest Charlottesville comments

LeBron James accuses Trump of making hate ‘fashionable,’ after controversial press conference

President Donald Trump made headlines Tuesday when he said in a news conference “both sides” were to blame for violence that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend.

LeBron James, who has never been silent on political or social issues, was one of the first athletes to react to Trump’s most recent comments.


James was followed by a number of other athletes, including two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and USWNT star Alex Morgan.


 