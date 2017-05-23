Kevin Durant added to the Spurs' misery with a windmill double-block

Kevin Durant really, really wanted to make sure that the San Antonio Spurs wouldn’t score during Monday night’s Western Conference Finals Game 4 at the AT&T Center. During the second quarter, the Golden State Warriors superstar blocked Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray’s shot not once, but twice.

Murray intercepted a Warriors pass and raced back down the court and attempted to lay in an easy bucket. But Durant chased him down and blocked his shot with the right hand first and then with the left hand again after it had ricocheted off the backboard. Take a look:

Durant finished the first half with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Warriors led 65-51 at the break with a chance to sweep the Spurs and make their third-straight NBA Finals.