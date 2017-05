Now considered an ancient relic, the sky hook was once the dominating shot in basketball. At least one man remains a true believer in the magic of the move.

6-time NBA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar learned the skyhook during elementary school and saw his abilities on the hardwood transform. Abdul-Jabbar credits the skyhook, in part, for his career longevity, having spent 20 in the NBA.

Yahoo Sports Stadium presents the skyhook —baseball’s most unstoppable shot— in Legos.