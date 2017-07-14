Fantasy's most underrated players: The Jose Ramirez All-Stars

Baseball is getting ready for the second half, and many of the big stories have been beaten to death. Yes, Aaron Judge is not of this Earth. Sure, Cody Bellinger’s looping, uppercut swing is a thing of beauty. Craig Kimbrel, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kerhsaw, Kenley Jansen — good luck hitting those guys. A bunch of first basemen you formerly wrote off are now clubbing home runs.

And yes, home runs and strikeouts rule the diamond. We live in the era of the Two True Outcomes. Pitch like your hair is on fire. Swing out of your shoes on every pitch, and if you strike out, so what? No one cares.

Today’s assignment is to assemble a handful of big stories that have an off-the-path hook to them. These are all roto godsends, names you know and stats you cherish. But in each case, there’s something not obvious that’s helping to spark the value.

Say hello to the Jose Ramirez All-Stars.

— Jose Ramirez, Indians: I recognize that .322-62-17-48-10 line, it was roughly what I expected Francisco Lindor to do this year. Ramirez has turned himself into a great player — don’t forget he slashed .219/.291/.340 just two years ago. He’s going to get MVP consideration; at minimum, he’s Cleveland’s most important player.

The sneaky hook: Ramirez qualifies at three Yahoo positions (second, third, outfield), which is especially valuable in today’s game, where injuries (and maintenance-chicanery injuries) are as common as a cup of coffee. By owning and maneuvering a Swiss Army Knife like Ramirez, you’re allowed to use a top replacement when an injury strikes elsewhere. It’s not the driving part of Ramirez’s value — those numbers have him as the No. 8 hitter in the Yahoo game — but flexibility is a wonderful thing.

While we’re playing up the versatility card, let’s salute some other multiple-position grabbers who have exceeded expectations: Miguel Sano, Jedd Gyorko, Chris Taylor, Josh Harrison, Scooter Gennett, Marwin Gonzalez.

— Starlin Castro, Yankees: Although Castro is currently on the DL, rehabbing a balky hamstring, his .313-52-12-52-1 first half stands as the career year we’ve been patiently waiting for. If we merely rank him with his second-base peers, Castro stands third in runs, seventh in homers, and third in average.

The sneaky hook: Castro swings at just about everything — his 4.8 percent walk rate is right around his career norm — and while we’ve been trained to take a critical eye to that sort of thing, it allows more bang for the buck with the batting average. A .313 average is delicious enough as is, but it’s extra useful when it’s tied to 313 at-bats. Other keystones doing the same thing — lofty average, low walk count — include Dee Gordon and Jon Schoop. Jose Altuve isn’t quite in this hacker class, but he’s another high-average star who treats walks as an afterthought.

— Jason Vargas, Royals: Vargas was never much of a fantasy factor in his 20s, and when he underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of the 2015 season, it looked like his roto-relevant days were history. Alas, he’s come back stronger than ever, utilizing a sharper arm slot and finding a way to dominate games without dominant stuff. Despite a puny strikeout rate of 18.2 percent, he’s carrying a 2.62 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 17 starts. He’s the No. 8 starting pitcher in the Yahoo game.

The sneaky hook: Vargas shows you can be successful with mediocre velocity (his average fastball is in the mid-80s) and a fly-ball bias. He’s also figured out how to succeed in the upper half of the strike zone; once a pitching no-no, it’s now a ripe target area, given how batters and umpires have shifted to the bottom half of the plate. I don’t think anyone is expecting Vargas to carry his first-half ratios for the entire season, but I’ve stopped fearing the pumpkin risk. I expect Vargas to be fantasy-useful for the remainder of the year.

— Chris Devenski, Astros: Devenski is the No. 6 reliever in the Yahoo game, and the highest-ranked bullpen jockey who hasn’t taken hold of a closing role. A 2.73 ERA and 0.84 WHIP jump out at you, along with those pretty 74 strikeouts, and he’s collected six wins and three rogue saves along the way. A good example of what a knockout reliever on a winning team can do for you.

