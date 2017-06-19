Jon Gruden's son Deuce is a powerlifting superstar

Jon Gruden could scare a player or two with his intense glares from the sidelines, but his son is the one you don’t want to upset and then meet in a dark alley.

Gruden, the former NFL coach and current ESPN “Monday Night Football” broadcaster, went to Belarus to watch his son Deuce win gold in the junior 183-pound weight class at the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships according to Redskins.com. Deuce Gruden, whose given name is Jon David Gruden II, is an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Redskins, where his uncle Jay is the head coach. He was an intern last season and promoted this offseason.

Here’s an action shot of him, from ESPN’s Neeta Sreekanth:

Jon Gruden's son, Deuce, just won Gold at the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships. ???????????? (???? Jon Gruden) pic.twitter.com/I8H9cihIeK — Neeta Sreekanth (@NeetaSreekanth) June 19, 2017









#Redskins assistant strength and conditioning coach Deuce Gruden wins gold at the IPF Championships. ????: https://t.co/FHvwYByWvf pic.twitter.com/LrCRJ17NOW — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 19, 2017





Deuce Gruden has a 622-pound squat, 440-pound bench and 666-pound dead lift, Redskins.com said. Deuce Gruden played receiver and running back at Lafayette College but really took to powerlifting.

“I never got anywhere in the same ZIP code as this guy,” Jon Gruden told the L.A. Times about his son. “His mother is a physical-fitness freak. Weight lifting to Deuce is like football to me.”

It seems like when Deuce Gruden is teaching the Redskins players about strength training, they should listen. He seems to know what he’s talking about.

