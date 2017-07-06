Joey Logano pretended to be a caller on SiriusXM's NASCAR channel again

This will never get old.

While at Martinsville in April, Joey Logano called in to SiriusXM’s NASCAR Radio disguised as a random fan. Host Claire B. Lang had no idea the caller was Logano until it was revealed afterward on social media.

Thursday at Kentucky, Logano was at it again. With rain making Xfinity Series practice a no-go during the afternoon, Logano pranked Sirius host Dave Moody.

Jim from Paducah, KY trying to figure out this VHT and PJ1 stuff @SiriusXMNASCAR @DGodfatherMoody pic.twitter.com/BznPscIlxj — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) July 6, 2017





The fake accent makes it so much better. Here’s his Martinsville call.





Logano needs to keep doing this every few months to keep hosts on their toes. Heck, maybe Logano also passes the time during rain delays by posting random comments to NASCAR blogs. He could be occupying the space below this post …

