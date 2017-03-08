Insane Barcelona comeback against PSG in 6-1 epic puts Catalans into Champions League quarterfinals

The greatest comeback in the history of soccer occurred at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on March 8, 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain was supposed to have ended Barcelona’s dynasty three weeks ago in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchup. Because it so comprehensively dismantled the Catalan juggernauts at home in a 4-0 win that it was globally assumed that the tie was over. PSG, after all, is a very strong team. And surely not even Barca and its best-ever attacking trident could get the five goals it would need – without surrendering one.

It had never been done before. Nobody had overcome such a large first-leg defeat. Or even come close.

Indeed, Barcelona wouldn’t get five goals without surrendering one. It gave up a goal. But then it just went and scored six of its own to advance to the quarterfinals 6-5 on aggregate with three goals after the 88th minute. A Neymar free kick, a 90th-minute Neymar penalty and a 95th-minute Sergi Roberto winner – his first goal in a year and a half – with a diving dink from a Neymar pass.

Barca’s 2-0 halftime lead, before getting a third goal in the 50th minute on a Lionel Messi penalty, brought Luis Enrique’s side within just a goal of doing what was believed to be impossible. A 62nd-minute volley by Edinson Cavani, however, seemed to kill off Barca’s chances at last – reawakening the long-simmering debate over the merits of the away goal rule.

Surely Barcelona wasn’t going to get another three. But Neymar’s late heroics salvaged Barca’s European campaign in dramatic fashion, keeping departing manager Luis Enrique’s season on track for a second treble in three years.

In the third minute, a poorly cleared ball in PSG’s box bounced in front of Kevin Trapp and was nodded over both the goalkeeper and the goal line by Luis Suarez. The ball was cleared about a yard past the line, as goal-line technology vindicated a good goal.

Both sides had penalty shouts in the span of a minute. PSG’s Julian Draxler had the most credible one when his cut-back pass hit the sliding Javier Mascherano on the arm. There was little the Argentine could do though, and PSG’s pleas for a penalty were probably rightly ignored.

Neymar then zipped a warning shot just wide, and PSG responded by completely packing it in and absorbing pressure with all 11 men in its own third. This is a dangerous ploy against Barcelona, even when it needs at least three more goals.

Barca began penning PSG in ever deeper, trying to spot a crack in the wall. And in the 40th minute, it would get a second goal – reaching the half-way point towards pulling an improbable extra time out of this dumpster fire.

A poorly cleared ball was stolen by Andres Iniesta deep in the box. He back-heeled it towards goal, where Layvin Kurzawa miss-hit the clearance and then was unfortunate to swing the ball into his own net.

After the break, Iniesta flicked a ball behind Thomas Meunier for Neymar. Meunier tripped and took out Neymar on his way down. Referee Deniz Aytekin initially refused to award a penalty, but the goal-line assistant changed his mind. Messi converted to make it 3-0.