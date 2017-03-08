The 10 best NBA prospects we’ll see in the NCAA tournament … and three we won’t

March is when careers are launched and dreams are realized, as this is a time for players to draw more attention to their budding careers.

Who are the best future pros taking center stage in the NCAA tournament? And who are the best we won’t be seeing, thanks to struggling teams that won’t qualify for the tourney?

Glad you asked.

Grayson Allen, Duke

The Blue Devils junior never lacks for attention, but this March could provide another outlet for Allen to make headlines. As one of the go-to guys on a Duke team that, if healthy, has a realistic shot at winning the national title this season, Allen will likely carry a bigger load than he has in the past, especially in close situations.

Allen’s numbers are down across the board from his standout sophomore campaign, but he can restore faith with a strong showing over several games in the tournament, as he can now do for Frank Jackson and Jayson Tatum what Quinn Cook did for rookies like him during the 2015 national title campaign.

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

You have probably heard a thing or two about this guy. And you might not have seen him play all that much, given the late-night tips on the West Coast. But the Bruins point guard has lived up to the hype of his five-star billing by leading the nation in assists (7.8) and being the straw that stirs the drink for UCLA’s No. 2-ranked offense (per KenPom).

UCLA PG Lonzo Ball can make noise for both his team and his future this month.

The Bruins play a fun brand of ball that is easy on the eyes, but they will be playing with the nation’s target on their backs as they take their show on the road. That could be good or bad, as Ball’s father’s outspoken support of his son will only up the ante for Ball to deliver on the big stage. And if the sharpshooter does that, well, who else would you want your favorite NBA team to draft this June?

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

The Big Ten’s freshman of the year is the highest-scoring rookie (16.6) that coach Tom Izzo has ever had with the Spartans, answering the bell despite a midseason ankle injury that cost him six games. The 6-foot-7 former McDonald’s All-American is a force in the paint (8.6 rpg, 1.6 bpg) and from the perimeter (40.8 percent from 3), while showing tremendous passing ability.

It’s been an uneven year for normally March-reliable Sparty, which, despite currently sitting on the right side of the bubble, may still have some work to do. So how much longer MSU stays alive is anyone’s guess. But if the past few months are any indication, this will be the last call for Bridges to impress NBA teams before he is likely a lottery pick.

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

The freshman point guard has led the Wildcats to yet another SEC regular-season title, leading the team in assists while averaging 15.5 ppg. The shifty southpaw earned comparisons to NBA point guard and fellow lefty Brandon Jennings and he has shown a unique ability to get things done in traffic.

Fox can improve his outside shooting (21.1 percent from 3), but there is plenty to like about him, even in a guard-heavy draft.

Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

Isaac’s numbers have been solid (12.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg) for a Seminoles team that finished a remarkable second in the rugged ACC, and he is only going to get better. Yes, those ever-present draft buzzwords — “raw,” “upside” — are thrown around plenty when discussing Isaac, but how could they not be for a guy who stands 6-foot-10 and weighs just 210 pounds?

The five-star freshman is as versatile as it gets, displaying a soft touch from outside (36.7 percent from 3) and a consistent-enough presence down low (1.5 blocks). Once he fills out that frame, though, he could be a matchup nightmare at the next level — something FSU hopes bears true these next few weeks on the national stage. (He nearly declared for the draft out of prep school last year.)

