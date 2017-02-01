How Hurricane Katrina produced Houston's 'finest hour'

HOUSTON – They arrived at one of the most famous sporting venues on Earth, carrying all they could hold. Some brought fishing rods. Some brought gumbo pots full of family photos. Some brought Bibles. Some didn’t even have shirts on their backs. More and more came. When one bus stopped in the crowded parking lot and the door swung open, a lonely chicken came out.

The chicken’s name was Lucy, although nobody outside the Astrodome knew that yet. She was one of many pets getting off buses during that surreal and sad three-week stretch in 2005. A building known for Ali fights and Earl Campbell runs and Nolan Ryan fastballs had suddenly become a last refuge and a home – for people and for animals.

Houston hosts the Super Bowl again this week, but since the last time the big game was played here in 2004, what is now known as NRG Park hosted an unthinkable gathering: a shelter for evacuees from Hurricane Katrina. It has been more than 10 years since that dark time, but the emergency changed Houston. And the Astrodome, perched right next to the site of Super Bowl LI, still stands as a reminder of what a sports arena can be in a time of great need.

*****

One of the first Houstonians to know something was really wrong was the mayor. Bill White had studied hurricanes – he felt it was his responsibility to do so as someone living on the Gulf Coast – and he knew what a catastrophic one would bring. On the morning after Katrina hit in August of 2005, he got a call from the CEO of Shell, letting him know the levees in New Orleans had broken. White immediately called a high-ranking official at Walmart and said, “I need your entire distribution line.” He also called a staff meeting and asked for prayer.

At that time, news media was reporting how Bourbon Street and the tourist areas had avoided the worst. White realized what most reporters did not: a lot of people would be fleeing uninhabitable parts of a major city. He also knew that one of the essential places to put those people would be the “Eighth Wonder of the World.”

For the staff of the Harris County emergency management team, a weekend plan for hundreds of evacuees changed dramatically, and quickly. “We basically turned a conversation of sheltering 2,000 into 250,000,” says Francisco Sanchez, who is a spokesman for the county’s office of Homeland Security. The enormity of it didn’t start until after the first bus arrived. It was followed by a second, then a third. And the buses didn’t stop coming.

“There were some kids who lost mom and dad,” Sanchez recalls. “They got separated. Are their families here? On another bus?”

Kym Bushong was at her home in Indiana when she saw images of Katrina’s horror on her TV screen. She turned to her husband and said, “I believe God is telling me to help.” Her husband looked at her and said, “Well then you should listen.” Soon she was on a plane south with other Red Cross volunteers, not knowing exactly how she would be helping or where. She ended up at the Astrodome. And when she walked up a concourse ramp that millions of fans had used in breathless anticipation of big games, she had no idea what might be waiting at the top. She looked down at the field and stopped in her tracks. There were rows and rows of people who had lost everything.

“I wanted to cry,” she says now. “I just wanted to cry.”

This was before the age of saturated social media. So many of those coming from New Orleans got off the buses after hours or days and wanted to know when they could return home. In a lot of cases, the answer was, “You can’t.”

Some had been stuck in the wretched conditions of the Superdome; some had been stranded on overpasses. Houston History Magazine collected stories about that time, including one involving a little boy sitting on a cot. He was asked by a member of Homeland Security, “Where’s your mom and dad?” The boy said, “My dad is getting breakfast.” Then he was asked about his mom. “My dad reached for her,” he replied, “but she went under the water.”

