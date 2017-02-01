How Hurricane Katrina produced Houston's 'finest hour'

HOUSTON – They arrived at one of the most famous sporting venues on Earth, carrying all they could hold. Some brought fishing rods. Some brought gumbo pots full of family photos. Some brought Bibles. Some didn’t even have shirts on their backs. More and more came. When one bus stopped in the crowded parking lot and the door swung open, a lonely chicken came out.
The chicken’s name was Lucy, although nobody outside the Astrodome knew that yet. She was one of many pets getting off buses during that surreal and sad three-week stretch in 2005. A building known for Ali fights and Earl Campbell runs and Nolan Ryan fastballs had suddenly become a last refuge and a home – for people and for animals.
Houston hosts the Super Bowl again this week, but since the last time the big game was played here in 2004, what is now known as NRG Park hosted an unthinkable gathering: a shelter for evacuees from Hurricane Katrina. It has been more than 10 years since that dark time, but the emergency changed Houston. And the Astrodome, perched right next to the site of Super Bowl LI, still stands as a reminder of what a sports arena can be in a time of great need.
One of the first Houstonians to know something was really wrong was the mayor. Bill White had studied hurricanes – he felt it was his responsibility to do so as someone living on the Gulf Coast – and he knew what a catastrophic one would bring. On the morning after Katrina hit in August of 2005, he got a call from the CEO of Shell, letting him know the levees in New Orleans had broken. White immediately called a high-ranking official at Walmart and said, “I need your entire distribution line.” He also called a staff meeting and asked for prayer.
At that time, news media was reporting how Bourbon Street and the tourist areas had avoided the worst. White realized what most reporters did not: a lot of people would be fleeing uninhabitable parts of a major city. He also knew that one of the essential places to put those people would be the “Eighth Wonder of the World.”
For the staff of the Harris County emergency management team, a weekend plan for hundreds of evacuees changed dramatically, and quickly. “We basically turned a conversation of sheltering 2,000 into 250,000,” says Francisco Sanchez, who is a spokesman for the county’s office of Homeland Security. The enormity of it didn’t start until after the first bus arrived. It was followed by a second, then a third. And the buses didn’t stop coming.
“There were some kids who lost mom and dad,” Sanchez recalls. “They got separated. Are their families here? On another bus?”
Kym Bushong was at her home in Indiana when she saw images of Katrina’s horror on her TV screen. She turned to her husband and said, “I believe God is telling me to help.” Her husband looked at her and said, “Well then you should listen.” Soon she was on a plane south with other Red Cross volunteers, not knowing exactly how she would be helping or where. She ended up at the Astrodome. And when she walked up a concourse ramp that millions of fans had used in breathless anticipation of big games, she had no idea what might be waiting at the top. She looked down at the field and stopped in her tracks. There were rows and rows of people who had lost everything.
“I wanted to cry,” she says now. “I just wanted to cry.”
This was before the age of saturated social media. So many of those coming from New Orleans got off the buses after hours or days and wanted to know when they could return home. In a lot of cases, the answer was, “You can’t.”
Some had been stuck in the wretched conditions of the Superdome; some had been stranded on overpasses. Houston History Magazine collected stories about that time, including one involving a little boy sitting on a cot. He was asked by a member of Homeland Security, “Where’s your mom and dad?” The boy said, “My dad is getting breakfast.” Then he was asked about his mom. “My dad reached for her,” he replied, “but she went under the water.”
Another story featured a woman who arrived with a baby she said she picked up in New Orleans. She didn’t know who the infant’s parents were, where they were or if they were alive.
So in addition to providing cots and medical care for the people who made it out, Houston had to be a lost and found for loved ones. The famous scoreboard was used for those who wanted to leave photos or notes – if anyone is looking, I’m in this aisle, or that row. Before it was over, the building had its own zip code, so people could write a letter to someone and address it to “The Astrodome.”
“For most of the people, there was devastation,” says Bushong, who started by sweeping the floors and then began counseling and supporting those she met. “When I would sit down with them, they had no idea where they were going or if they went back to New Orleans, if they would have anything. Most of them knew nothing would be salvageable. There were a lot of people who were very down. They had nothing to go back to, nothing to go forward to. A lot of people had no insurance.
“One thing that was very impressive: the people of the South are people of very strong faith. They sat and prayed daily, they read their Bibles daily. They were the most joyous.”
On one night, Bushong spotted a woman named Rebecca Warren sitting on a cot and crying. She asked what was wrong and the woman said she had plans to get married only a few days before and now couldn’t. Bushong went to work. She called the local courthouse and asked them to expedite a license and waive the fees. She got a local florist to build an arrangement. She used her connections at Little Debbie to provide a truckload of Fancy Cakes and Frosted Fudge Cakes. Then, at the last minute, with everything arranged to have a wedding there on the floor of the Astrodome, the bride’s brother got lost on his way to the ceremony. He was to walk the woman down the aisle. Bushong scanned the room and noticed a large man in a purple shirt. She asked him if he would do the honors and he agreed. And that’s how Evander Holyfield gave a bride away at an Astrodome wedding.
“It was an amazingly magical moment,” Bushong says now. “At a point where people felt they had nothing, we were able to pull together some normalcy. We brought joy back into their lives.”
It was not seamless. There was little or no privacy – families built makeshift walls by laying cots on their sides – and showers were a problem at first. Some early evacuees had to bathe at a nearby facility that was set up for washing animals at the rodeo. But even those had barriers that were made for livestock, and too small to give people any seclusion. Those were modified and more showers were built.
The evacuees continued to come, each with their own tragic story, until an estimated 27,000 people called the dome home. There was customs and border patrol at the building. There was a night court. There was a pharmacy. There was a dentist. There were counseling services. There was catered food from Aramark, known for sports concession offerings. Phone banks were set up for free long-distance calls. A resident could get his or her eyes checked and get fitted for glasses in the same place.
“It was,” says Sanchez, “its own little city.”
The sports landscape would be altered, too. A generation of athletes entered Houston, including a high school hoops star named D.J. Augustin. His family left New Orleans the day before the storm hit and although he never went to the Astrodome, it took them more than 24 hours to get to Houston.
“It changed me a lot,” he says now. “It made me mature a lot faster. I was a young high school kid when that happened. Things I knew, things I was used to, I had to leave all that behind. A new city, a big city, pretty much start from scratch. A big change.”
Augustin and his family went from hotel to hotel, eventually getting some help from FEMA. They rented a house. But it wasn’t close to the same.
“When I first got there it was just different,” he says. “New Orleans was really, really small. I could get anywhere in five to 10 minutes at the most. Houston is humongous.”
One of Augustin’s childhood friends was also deeply affected.
“We grew up on the same street,” says Jacoby Jones, who would eventually win a Super Bowl ring in New Orleans with the Baltimore Ravens. “We had this basketball goal we made – putting a rim on a light pole. D.J. was young. He’d be the first pick. He kicked our ass. When we played football l was the first pick.”
Jones was already at Lane College (Tenn.) when Katrina hit. His mom was on her way to visit and suddenly had no way to return home.
“It messed me up a little,” he says now. “It took so many hours [for her] to get out.”
Jones’ mom ended up settling temporarily in Norwood, La., before rebuilding her home in New Orleans. Jones went on to get drafted by the Houston Texans, and that’s where he now lives. During Super Bowl weekend, he’ll be with his mom. But when he returns to Houston, he’ll see his new neighbor, who now plays for the Orlando Magic: D.J. Augustin. They ended up living only a few houses from each other – again.
For the city at large, the aftermath of the relocation was, in some ways, as taxing as the evacuation. There was a thread of belief that New Orleans transplants were causing a crime wave. “Katrina Refugees Shoot Up Houston,” blared one headline.
Sean Varano, an associate professor of social justice studies at Roger Williams University (R.I.), decided to look at the data. “There was an effect [in crime rate],” he says, “but it was much smaller than popular culture would have suggested and very particular to certain categories of crime. The thinking was it was fundamentally a game-changer for Houston, and there was no evidence for that.”
Varano does not dismiss crime statistics, but he says Katrina evacuees were as likely to be victims as transgressors.
“There’s a bigger issue here,” he says. “Only the naïve would think you could move hundreds of thousands overnight to where they have no support system and have no negative outcomes.”
Varano says considering the difficulty and suddenness of the move – plus the obstacles to finding homes and jobs for up to a quarter of a million people – Houston has written “a story of success.”
Over time, the massive effort has given the city a measure of pride. “I think it was Houston’s finest hour,” says Debbie Harwell of Houston History Magazine. “The way people pulled together, you had probably upwards of 60,000 or 70,000 people who volunteered.”
White calls it “a huge turning point in the perception of the celebration of diversity in this community.”
By the end of the three-week period, the Astrodome had become the largest temporary shelter in American history. Sanchez says the building was “indispensable.” That may be an understatement.
Long-term plans for the historical landmark are still in the works, but Sanchez says one remaining use is for first-responder vehicles that need a staging area in case of another major storm. It is unlikely that residents of a Gulf city will be evacuated to another Gulf city in the next emergency, but the old home of the Oilers and Astros remains ready in case people from far or near need help.
“We got prepared,” says Houston congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, “and we opened every door.”
