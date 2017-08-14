Frank Broyles, legendary Arkansas coach, dies at 92

Frank Broyles, the winningest coach in Arkansas history and only coach to lead the program to a national championship, died on Monday from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 92 years old.

Broyles coached the Razorbacks for 19 seasons from 1958 to 1976 and held the school’s athletic director position from 1974 until his retirement in 2007. Including his one season at Missouri, Broyles finished his coaching career with a 149-62-6 record. Arkansas won the Southwest Conference title seven times under Broyles, including 1964, when the Razorbacks went a perfect 11-0 and were named national champions.





Broyles also served as an assistant at Baylor, Florida and Georgia Tech. The Broyles Award, given annually to the country’s top assistant coach, is named for Broyles due to his proficiency in hiring assistant coaches. Some of the more notable Broyles assistants include Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Joe Gibbs, Hayden Fry and Johnny Majors.

As athletic director, Broyles led the charge as Arkansas left the Southwest Conference and joined the SEC in 1990, four years before the SWC folded.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Coach Frank Broyles. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones,” the Broyles family said in a statement. “For 92 years John Franklin Broyles lived nothing short of a remarkable life. To all who would listen, Frank Broyles was quick to proclaim, in his unmistakable and infectious southern tone, that he was blessed to live ‘A Charmed Life’. For more than five decades, he served the University of Arkansas and all citizens of his adopted home state in his role as a coach, administrator and goodwill ambassador for his beloved Razorbacks.

“We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped contribute to his charmed life. Whether you were one of his players, coaches, colleagues or friends, a Razorback fan or fellow caregiver, you were an integral part of his fairy tale story. To his family, he was quite simply, our hero. We take peace in knowing that his faith was the foundation for the impact he made on the lives of others. From innumerable private moments with his family and friends, to countless public interactions with millions in his various roles, Coach Broyles shared his attitude of gratitude and encouraged others to make a difference.”

You can read the family’s full statement and Arkansas’ obituary for Broyles here.

“The Razorback Family has lost its patriarch and Arkansas has lost one of its most beloved figures. Coach Frank Broyles was a legendary coach, athletics director, broadcaster and a tireless advocate for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s,” current Arkansas AD Jeff Long said. “In his more than 50 years of service to the University of Arkansas and intercollegiate athletics, his vision and leadership allowed the Razorback program to flourish and in turn enrich the lives of thousands of young men. In the process, he brought unprecedented national attention to Arkansas. His passion for the Razorbacks was infectious, his spirit was indomitable and his vision helped transform a program, a university and an entire state. His legacy in our state is unmatched.

“I will forever be grateful for the generosity, graciousness and unwavering support he extended to me when I came to the University of Arkansas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Razorback nation are with his wife Gen, his children and the entire Broyles Family.”

Born in Decatur, Georgia, in 1924, Broyles played college football as a quarterback at Georgia Tech, where he led the Yellow Jackets to four bowl appearance and was the SEC Player of the Year in 1944. He also lettered in baseball and basketball at Georgia Tech. After graduating, Broyles turned down numerous professional sports opportunities as a player to begin coaching.

His first coaching gig was at Baylor under Bob Woodruff, where he spent three seasons. Broyles then followed Woodruff to Florida. Broyles spent a season at Florida before he was hired in 1951 as offensive backfield coach at his alma mater. He landed the head-coaching gig at Missouri in 1956 but moved on to Arkansas in 1957, where he would spent the rest of his career.

