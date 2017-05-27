Fan takes scary tumble after missing foul ball at Fenway Park

A fan at Fenway Park escaped injury despite taking a scary fall after failing to corral a foul ball during the Red Sox 3-0 win against Mariners on Friday night.

During the third inning, Seattle’s Jean Segura cracked a foul ball deep down the left field line that sailed into the upper deck. The fan reached high in an attempt to snare the ball, but missed. He then lost his balance and tumbled over two rows of seats before landing in an unoccupied seat.

Red Sox fan risks life and limb for a foul ball..ouch pic.twitter.com/JysO7NUXSI — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 26, 2017





Fortunately, no other fans were in the path of his fall. Even more important, the fan was far enough up in the stands that he wasn’t at risk of tumbling over the railing.

It’s a situation all those around him can smile about now knowing the fan escaped injury. But it’s not a situation to be taken lightly given past baseball tragedies.

In 2011, Rangers fan Shannon Stone fell to his death at Globe Life Park while leaning over a railing to capture a souvenir from Josh Hamilton. In 2015, a fan died after falling from the upper deck at Turner Field, becoming the third fall related fatality in that stadium’s relatively brief history.

If nothing else, it’s a reminder of the importance of knowing your surroundings and understanding there are real risks involved in making such attempts. Fortunately, this incident ended up being a harmless example of that. Some might even say it was comical to an extent, but we’re just glad he was able to walk away unscathed.

