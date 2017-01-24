Dion Waiters beat the Warriors and lived out his superstar dream

Even if his actual on-court production at the NBA level has rarely suggested he really is one, Dion Waiters has always carried himself like a star.

It takes a special kind of confidence for a 21-year-old on a 24-win team to say he believes he can be the best shooting guard in the NBA, that he feels he’s “next up as far as shooting guards,” behind “Kobe [Bryant] and [Dwyane] Wade and those guys.” It’s precisely that sort of self-possession that leads you to dramatically clap your hands and call for LeBron James to come off the rock and let you cook, to look off a wide-open Kevin Love beyond the arc, and to hang onto the ball on the break instead of hitting a streaking Kevin Durant — earning some friendly (maybe?) eff-bombs in the process — all because you think you’re better equipped than two MVPs and a perennial All-Star to make magic happen.

Even after being shipped out of Cleveland and having to sign for pennies on the dollar in the cash-splashingest market in the history of NBA free agency after Oklahoma City rescinded his qualifying offer to make room for Russell Westbrook’s extension, the Philly-born Syracuse product has never seemed to waver in his belief that his name belongs on the marquee, in blindingly bright letters, alongside the game’s top attractions. And on Monday night in Miami, against the league-leading Golden State Warriors — for one night, at least — Waiters earned that top billing:

After a driving dunk by former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant to cap a 14-4 Warriors run and knot the game at 102 with 11.7 seconds left, Waiters got the ball with no timeouts left and a chance to be the hero. He crossed the half-court stripe and isolated against Klay Thompson, one of the game’s better on-ball perimeter defenders, letting the clock tick down as he held for the final shot. Waiters rocked Thompson to sleep with a slinky right-to-left crossover dribble between his legs, then pulled up from straight on, 25 feet out, and dropped a dagger on the Dubs.

Waiters drilled the pull-up 3 with 0.6 seconds remaining to send the American Airlines Arena crowd into hysterics. A missed Stephen Curry prayer later, and the Heat had earned a 105-102 win, handing the Warriors to just their seventh loss of the season … and as much as the fans in the stands appreciated the shot, though, it is difficult to imagine anyone enjoying the moment as much as Dion Waiters did.

If that “This is my city” exclamation sounded a little familiar to you, well, you’ve got good ears:

Are we in agreement that Dion Waiters went with "This is my city!" after Miami game-winner over GS? Not…quite D-Wade territory just yet. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 24, 2017





Au contraire, Mr. Amick:





