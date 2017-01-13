Derrick Rose trying to move right along from absence-related disruption

NEW YORK – Derrick Rose has long been one of the league’s most difficult stars to decipher. He exists in his own world, unconcerned about outside expectations or pressures, and oblivious to the conventional norms to which many believe he should conform. What makes sense to Rose might be confusing to others, and he shrugs off situations in which he might be misunderstood.
So, while he could’ve easily avoided some unnecessary drama, calls from pundits for the New York Knicks to dump him and a six-figure fine this week by simply calling or texting his team before skipping a game to dart back to Chicago and address a family emergency, Rose, 28, said he wouldn’t change anything about how he handled the situation. In his mind, his mother needed him in that moment and he needed that “space” to escape. Whatever backlash or speculation that came with him causing confusion and shutting out everyone else – Does he want to retire? Was he upset with being benched in the fourth quarter of consecutive games? Depressed? Homesick? – so be it.
“My family is first,” Rose told The Vertical. “I didn’t make the decision off the strength of people caring about what I did. I went home, did what I had to do, because my family is before anything. I was going to take the fine of whatever it may be.”
The reality and ramifications of that moment won’t be known for some time, if at all. Rose hasn’t disclosed exactly what forced him to make the uncharacteristic decision, even for him, to just bolt without warning. And he is under no obligation to explain what drew him back home for a few hours to be with the woman he called during his 2011 MVP speech, “My heart. The reason I play the way I play.” But when he returned to Madison Square Garden on Thursday to reacquaint himself with Knicks fans, Rose’s mother, Brenda, was in the star-studded crowd, cheering on her son as he scored 17 points to help his team to its second win in 11 games with a 104-89 victory against his former team, the Chicago Bulls.
Brenda Rose never attended her son’s high school games because of work and made her way down for only one of his college games at Memphis, but was a regular at the United Center. So, Rose didn’t feel the urge to do anything extra with her in attendance. But having her around to spend some time in his new home, for however long, was enough to raise his spirits. She gave him his childhood nickname, “Pooh,” and brings out a side of Rose that belies his introverted, quiet persona.
“Being able to talk with her, laugh with her … In my family, I’m kind of like the jokester in my house, even though that might sound strange. I’m the one that’s always telling jokes and I’m getting all of the attention,” Rose told The Vertical. “So just to have them around, being in a new city, showing them around the city, it’s all love.”
This has been an unusual season for Rose, who hasn’t spent this much time away from his family since college after playing the first eight years of his professional career for the Bulls. Rose invited himself to Thanksgiving at Carmelo Anthony’s home and lamented about being alone on Christmas and apart from his 4-year-old son, P.J. But he admitted that tales of him being homesick in New York might be a tad overblown. “I know I left room for that, like space for people to think like that, but [Monday’s incident] had nothing to do with it. It doesn’t have anything to do with it,” Rose told The Vertical. “The great thing is, [Knicks president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills], they knew exactly what it was and they knew where I was coming from. We had an understanding after I talked to [them].”
At every chance, Rose has been adamant about wanting to stay in New York after his contract expires this summer. Rose is hopeful that his brief disappearance won’t prohibit the two sides from reaching an agreement on a long-term deal. “When I was in the room, I felt like they understood where I was coming from,” Rose said. “I hope one incident didn’t change their mind. Who knows? This is a business. If it was to happen, I still would want to play the way I normally know how to play wherever I’m at.”
Rose had already been welcomed back with open arms at Tuesday’s practice by his teammates, who were distracted and disturbed when he was a no-show for the Knicks’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. After apologizing for his unexcused absence, Rose said he “felt a lot of love,” which helped him get more comfortable with his situation. “I’m great with my teammates. I’ve never been a problem in the locker room. I’ve never been that guy. Never in my life. I wasn’t worried about it,” Rose told The Vertical.
Former Bulls teammate Taj Gibson called Rose “one of the greatest dudes I’ve ever been around” and said he is easy to accept because “he’s coming at you real.” Knicks center Joakim Noah, who has been Rose’s teammate for all nine of his NBA seasons, said supporting Rose wasn’t difficult because players spend so much time together that they become “family.” Anthony has quickly come to respect Rose’s authenticity and was willing to overlook the issue to move on.
“We were more concerned about him and his well-being and his family’s well-being more than basketball,” Anthony told The Vertical. “Once we realized it had nothing to do with basketball, it was easier for us to accept him back in. But if it was some other reason why he left, then it probably would’ve been a different story. We accepted him because he’s family and basketball is just a game. Family is what’s important.”
Jackson and Mills asked Rose if he wanted to play on Wednesday in Philadelphia and he was eager to get back to work. “It was in the past and that’s how I normally react to everything that happens in my life like that. I just move on with it,” Rose said.
Since returning to the court, Rose has recorded two of his best games in a Knicks uniform. Rose scored 25 points, weaving to the rim and finishing with authority, and was a T.J. McConnell buzzer-beater away from leading his team to a win over the 76ers. He didn’t know what to expect from Knicks fans on Thursday but was prepared for either scenario. “I’ve played in hostile environments,” Rose said. “I’ve played in Chicago ever since I was in sixth grade, and going to the West Side you get a lot of boos. And if they did boo me tonight, it’s no hard feelings, I know this is a sport and I know they’re very passionate about their sports. I say sorry to my team. I apologize and that is something that will never happen again.”
Rose mostly heard cheers after driving into the lane and hitting a floater over Robin Lopez, one of the players the Bulls received in exchange for Rose. The nervous energy that comes from facing a former team had already subsided after Rose survived a boo-riddled return to his hometown in November for another Knicks win. After Thursday’s game, Rose received a hug on the court from Allen Iverson, with whom he had never interacted much.
“He’s an icon. He was someone that I looked up to ever since I was younger. He changed the game, on and off the court. And one thing I learned from him. He was always himself,” Rose said of Iverson. “That’s ‘hood love. A little ‘hood love right there. Don’t got to say much.”
If the pressures of playing in New York in a contract year have overwhelmed Rose, Anthony said he has yet to see it. “The time that I’ve spent with him, I honestly don’t think that this affected him. He’s just that guy. You never know by looking at him. You won’t ever figure it out. It’s like pulling teeth with him and trying to get it out of him. But it’s not affecting him at all,” Anthony told The Vertical. “It ain’t like he’s coming in mad, depressed or anything like that. People that know him say this is the most that he has ever talked. That’s good that he feels comfortable with the guys [who are] around him. To kind of be himself and laugh and joke, that’s good.”
Rose continues to say that he is motivated by the challenge of playing in New York and eager to help the organization have some sustained success. “You’ve got to change your whole culture here. You’ve got guys that have played in a few systems, almost every year, every two years, they have a new coach,” Rose told The Vertical. “What is the system here? What is the tradition here, if I were to ask, what is it? There isn’t one. The guys [who are] coming in, we’re trying to stay on guys, because consistency is huge, I think, for this franchise.”
A win over the Jimmy Butler-less Bulls won’t necessarily end the Knicks’ woes, but it did provide some encouragement moving forward because New York was also without Kristaps Porzingis. Anthony is confident because of an Eastern Conference in which nearly every team with playoff aspirations has fallen down the elevator shaft only to remain in postseason contention. “At times, it’s been seasons where you’re, ‘We can’t bounce back from this.’ But with this team, we can bounce back,” Anthony told The Vertical. “We’re right there, despite the losing that’s been going on the past couple of weeks.”
For the Knicks to make that happen, they’ll need Rose to continue scoring and remain healthy. Rose is feeling better than he has in some time, throwing down dunks and trying to play with the maturity he has developed through some difficult, post-MVP seasons. Before coming to New York, Rose’s greatest offense has been saying too little or not clearly conveying his feelings. Chicago fans turned on him because of his injuries and later because of some poorly phrased explanations for why he wanted to walk without discomfort later in life, how he hoped to make enough money to keep his family secure and how his laid back demeanor gave off the impression that he didn’t care.
Rose can still appear unbothered, but he wants everyone else to join him in moving on from what happened this week. He won’t be consumed by begging for understanding or a fair shot. “Some people give me one, some people don’t. I can’t go around thinking about how that affects people,” Rose told The Vertical.
