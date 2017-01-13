Derrick Rose trying to move right along from absence-related disruption

NEW YORK – Derrick Rose has long been one of the league’s most difficult stars to decipher. He exists in his own world, unconcerned about outside expectations or pressures, and oblivious to the conventional norms to which many believe he should conform. What makes sense to Rose might be confusing to others, and he shrugs off situations in which he might be misunderstood.

So, while he could’ve easily avoided some unnecessary drama, calls from pundits for the New York Knicks to dump him and a six-figure fine this week by simply calling or texting his team before skipping a game to dart back to Chicago and address a family emergency, Rose, 28, said he wouldn’t change anything about how he handled the situation. In his mind, his mother needed him in that moment and he needed that “space” to escape. Whatever backlash or speculation that came with him causing confusion and shutting out everyone else – Does he want to retire? Was he upset with being benched in the fourth quarter of consecutive games? Depressed? Homesick? – so be it.

“My family is first,” Rose told The Vertical. “I didn’t make the decision off the strength of people caring about what I did. I went home, did what I had to do, because my family is before anything. I was going to take the fine of whatever it may be.”

The reality and ramifications of that moment won’t be known for some time, if at all. Rose hasn’t disclosed exactly what forced him to make the uncharacteristic decision, even for him, to just bolt without warning. And he is under no obligation to explain what drew him back home for a few hours to be with the woman he called during his 2011 MVP speech, “My heart. The reason I play the way I play.” But when he returned to Madison Square Garden on Thursday to reacquaint himself with Knicks fans, Rose’s mother, Brenda, was in the star-studded crowd, cheering on her son as he scored 17 points to help his team to its second win in 11 games with a 104-89 victory against his former team, the Chicago Bulls.

Brenda Rose never attended her son’s high school games because of work and made her way down for only one of his college games at Memphis, but was a regular at the United Center. So, Rose didn’t feel the urge to do anything extra with her in attendance. But having her around to spend some time in his new home, for however long, was enough to raise his spirits. She gave him his childhood nickname, “Pooh,” and brings out a side of Rose that belies his introverted, quiet persona.

“Being able to talk with her, laugh with her … In my family, I’m kind of like the jokester in my house, even though that might sound strange. I’m the one that’s always telling jokes and I’m getting all of the attention,” Rose told The Vertical. “So just to have them around, being in a new city, showing them around the city, it’s all love.”

This has been an unusual season for Rose, who hasn’t spent this much time away from his family since college after playing the first eight years of his professional career for the Bulls. Rose invited himself to Thanksgiving at Carmelo Anthony’s home and lamented about being alone on Christmas and apart from his 4-year-old son, P.J. But he admitted that tales of him being homesick in New York might be a tad overblown. “I know I left room for that, like space for people to think like that, but [Monday’s incident] had nothing to do with it. It doesn’t have anything to do with it,” Rose told The Vertical. “The great thing is, [Knicks president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills], they knew exactly what it was and they knew where I was coming from. We had an understanding after I talked to [them].”

At every chance, Rose has been adamant about wanting to stay in New York after his contract expires this summer. Rose is hopeful that his brief disappearance won’t prohibit the two sides from reaching an agreement on a long-term deal. “When I was in the room, I felt like they understood where I was coming from,” Rose said. “I hope one incident didn’t change their mind. Who knows? This is a business. If it was to happen, I still would want to play the way I normally know how to play wherever I’m at.”

