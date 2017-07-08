Danny Duffy has funny response to being drug tested 12 times this season

Eric Thames isn’t the only major leaguer getting drug tested at a ridiculous pace this season. As Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy revealed on Friday, he’s been “randomly” drug tested 12 times already this season. That’s one for each start he’s made so far.

In revealing that information, Duffy also offered up a pretty funny quip to help convey his confusion while reiterating how seemingly nonsensical the process of who’s being tested and when really is.

Also mlb… unrelated.. thats 12drugtests so far.. 12. Really keepin tabs. Im built like gumby guys i promise im not the one. — Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) July 7, 2017





“I’m built like Gumby” about covers it.

Duffy, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds, is far from the prototype for a player you’d suspect might be cheating the system. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s not possible either. We’ve seen some surprising names fail tests in the past for a wide range of reasons. But if Duffy has passed tests 11 times in three months, there doesn’t seem to be much point for a 12th test. That is unless somebody somewhere truly does suspect something.

With that in mind, it’s not as if Duffy’s performance this season has significantly improved. In fact, his 3.51 ERA through 12 starts this season is identical to his 3.51 ERA in 26 starts and 16 relief appearances last season. His career ERA over seven seasons sits at 3.69, so while maybe not always consistent his numbers have at least been steady.

If MLB’s drug testing truly is random, then perhaps Duffy should consider playing the lottery. If it’s not, well, then maybe it’s time for the league to target someone else.

