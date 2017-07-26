Why Dak Prescott – not Ezekiel Elliott – is the future of the Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — The golf cart was a business meeting on wheels, and Dak Prescott was breezing around corners of the Dallas Cowboys training camp complex with it. In his left hand, the iPhone of the budding quarterback was broadcasting a FaceTime conversation.

“You can’t tell that guy anything,” the phone blared, as Prescott’s friend cracked jokes about one of the quarterback’s business partners. “He’s got the biggest mouth ever. You should just call him ‘The Mouth’. If you want everyone in the world to know something, tell ‘The Mouth’ and then he’ll tell the whole world.”

Prescott grinned and squeezed the steering wheel with his right hand. Making a sharp left turn, he hit the brakes and pointed the camera on his phone toward Cowboys public relations czar Rich Dalrymple.

“Rich, come here,” Prescott said. “Talk to him.”

This was Prescott now in all his glory – driving, listening, directing, summoning. Twelve months ago, he was fighting for his position as the Cowboys’ third-string quarterback. Now he’s behind the wheel of the entire franchise, navigating his bursting fame and opportunity – all while trying to get the Dallas Cowboys around the corners.

“He’s made a leap forward in so many ways – you can see it in every part of him,” said trainer Tom Shaw, who has worked with Prescott the last two offseasons and has arguably spent more time with him than anyone outside the Cowboys franchise. “There’s always a sophomore slump when you’re not prepared. Well, I think he has over-prepared for this next step.”

We’ll quickly determine the veracity of that statement. But two things are clear right now about Dak Prescott 2.0: A great deal of work has gone into his continued development; and there is plenty of growing left to do … some of which might be uncomfortable, particularly where it concerns his tight friendship with running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The reality is this franchise is being geared to belong to Dak. If everything goes as planned, he’ll be behind the wheel for the next decade and beyond – mirroring other classic franchise quarterbacks who have come to define their eras. Names like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and others.

Dak Prescott is the central figure in the Dallas Cowboys’ plan for the future. (AP) More

This is the plan in place for Prescott. It’s why he spent this offseason with Cowboys trainer Mike Woicik, remaking his physique and trimming body fat. On top of it all, working a core strength regimen that continues to put added zip on his ball. So much so that he threw one pass in front of Shaw this offseason that looked like something from John Elway. A cannon-shot with little air under it, leaving Shaw’s chin wagging once he measured the field and realized Prescott was 55 yards away when he let the ball go.

“Will he try to fire the ball down the field this year? Yeah, I think he will,” Shaw said.

Just from a basic mechanics standpoint, Prescott has checked off all the boxes the Cowboys have been seeking from him. He spent the majority of his offseason at the facility – not just in OTAs, but also showing up for added weight-training sessions that are rarely attended by star quarterbacks. He worked in the classroom endlessly, commiserated with Elliott, wideout Dez Bryant and other offensive players constantly, and worked in time with Shaw whenever he could.

In the process, the Dallas playbook has opened up once again – expanding the wrinkles back into Tony Romo levels after being pared back so Prescott could handle it as a rookie. In effect, the crash course is over. Now Prescott is advancing into the areas that not only suit him best, but that he can shape to his own liking. In short, he’s earning some freedom.

All of this is on schedule to creating what owner Jerry Jones wants: A team that is gradually moving Prescott into the command role that franchise quarterbacks must assume to become the pace-setters of their team. Does Dallas have other leaders? Yes. An abundance. But make no mistake, the goal is to make Prescott the leader amongst other leaders.

Read More