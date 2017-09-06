Cubs catcher says he was hacked after DMs with former porn star emerge

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has struck out before in front of thousands, but none have been as embarrassing as this one. Contreras became the second baseball player to have some potentially embarrassing content emerge online Tuesday.

Retired adult film star Mia Khalifa tweeted that Contreras has been sending her private messages since early August. For those of you who aren’t Twitter savvy, first off, we envy you. Second, the messages Khalifa sent out are direct messages (DMs). They are meant to be private. She made them public by taking a screenshot of them and sending her tweet.

Despite Khalifa’s lack of engagement, Contreras remains persistent.

Cubbies, your man's is wandering around left field. Can you come get him? @Cubs pic.twitter.com/7kdtGGb5jR — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 5, 2017





Or does he? According to Deadspin, who had the story first, Contreras’ representatives claim the catcher was hacked.

Now, we here at The Stew try to be nice and not call people liars, but … look at the dates on the messages Contreras sent. They begin on Aug. 4. His normal account seems fine since then. For example, on Aug. 10, he tweeted about getting an MRI and getting back in time to help the team.

Either this is the most committed case of a Twitter account hack we’ve ever seen, or Contreras really sent those messages.

And if it’s the latter, who cares? Contreras is trying a little too hard, and we can see how it would be annoying, but he didn’t say anything mean or offensive. It’s a little embarrassing that he’s not getting the hint, but that’s it. This isn’t something that will get him in trouble with the league.

Athletes claiming they were hacked is dumb and no one ever believes them. It would be nice if one player just simply owned up in these cases and said, “yeah, that was me. Whoops.” It would probably play much better with fans that way.

That should make people forget about Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper’s new cornrows for a bit. That was the first sign Tuesday that maybe baseball players should take a break from Twitter for a bit. Contreras’ snafu only solidifies that point.

Given Khalifa’s former job, we’re guessing Contreras’ social media slip-up is going to knock Harper’s new hairdo out of the news cycle for a bit. We figured we would have to wait until October for the Cubs to take the Nationals out of the spotlight.

(BLS H/N: Deadspin)

