How Connor McDavid won the 2016-17 Hart Trophy

In his first uninterrupted season, Connor McDavid is the NHL’s MVP.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar captain won the Hart Trophy in a landslide over Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at the NHL Awards. McDavid was also honored at the event with the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as voted on by members of the NHLPA.

McDavid was the only player to hit the 100-point pleateau this season, scoring 30 goals and registering a league-best 70 assists to claim his first Art Ross Trophy. He was responsible for the Oilers’ revival, helping the club achieve its highest point total in 30 years and leading them back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after 11 seasons.

At 20, McDavid is the third youngest MVP in NHL history after Crosby and Wayne Gretzky, who presented the award on Wednesday night.

McDavid earned first-place votes on 147 of the 167 ballots. Crosby, Bobrovsky, Brent Burns and Brad Marchand also received first-place votes.

Here’s how the voting shook down: