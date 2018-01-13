Coach K misses Duke's victory over Wake Forest as a result of a virus

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. North Carolina State won 96-85. (AP)

When Duke defeated Wake Forest 89-71 on Saturday afternoon, Mike Krzyzewski was not in his familiar place on the bench.

Associate head coach Jeff Capel coached the Blue Devils while Krzyzewski tries to fend off a virus that he contracted this week. Capel said he found out less than an hour before tipoff that he would be serving as head coach.

Capel led Duke to a 4-3 record last January after Krzyzewski, 70, had to step away for four weeks as a result of back surgery. The former Oklahoma and VCU head coach also filled in for Krzyzewski for one game the previous season because of illness, an 80-71 road win at Georgia Tech.

Thanks to a formidable offense powered by All-American candidates Marvin Bagley and Grayson Allen, Duke is off to 15-2 start this season and has yet to lose at home. The Blue Devils were a heavy favorite on Saturday against a Wake Forest team that is now 8-9 overall and has only won one of its five ACC games so far this season.

Duke got its usual production from Bagley (30 points, 11 rebounds) and fellow freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr. (15 points, 11 rebounds), but a third freshman also contributed to the victory. Reserve guard Alex O’Connell scored a career-high 12 points as the Blue Devils pulled away late in the first half and cruised to an easy victory.

