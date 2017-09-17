Clemson jumps to No. 2 in AP poll after beating Louisville

Clemson and Alabama are back to being the top two teams in the country.

The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 1 following a win over Colorado State in Week 3 while Clemson moved up to No. 2 from No. 3 after beating Louisville on the road. The Tide and Tigers have played each other in the last two College Football Playoff National Championship games.

Oklahoma, which beat Tulane, fell from No. 2 to No. 3. Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4 as USC fell a spot to No. 5 following its overtime win vs. Texas.

The post-Week 3 poll has a few quirks. Miami is up to No. 14 from No. 17 despite not playing. The Hurricanes’ game vs. Florida State originally scheduled for Week 3 is going to be played Oct. 7. Meanwhile, Florida State fell a spot to No. 12.

LSU is still ranked in the top 25 despite losing by 30 to Mississippi State, who was unranked. The Bulldogs are now at No. 17. Vanderbilt, which beat a ranked K-State team on Saturday night, is not ranked despite having three wins. The Commodores host Alabama in Week 4.

Here’s the complete poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State

5. USC

6. Oklahoma State

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Ohio State

11. Georgia

12. Florida State

13. Virginia Tech

14. Miami

15. Auburn

16. TCU

17. Mississippi State

18. Washington State

19. Louisville

20. Florida

21. South Florida

22. San Diego State

23. Utah

24. Oregon

25. LSU

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Chris Mannix: Boxing’s ugly side shows up at the worst time

• Report: Cowboys owner ‘impeding’ new contract for NFL commissioner

• Twins fire manager dealing with Irma aftermath

• Michigan player’s compliment of the year for Air Force players

• What to make of USC’s thrilling double-OT win over Texas

