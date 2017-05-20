Isaiah Thomas' Game 3 status unknown after lingering hip problem pops up again

BOSTON – All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas underwent tests for a sore right hip after Game 6 of the conference semifinals, Celtics president Danny Ainge confirmed to The Vertical. Thomas did not play in the second half of Game 2 due to the hip injury.

The hip strain was considered significant enough that Thomas’ availability for Game 7 against the Wizards was in doubt. Thomas played 40 minutes in Boston’s series-clinching win, scoring 29 points.

Cleveland blew out Boston 130-86 on Friday, taking a 2-0 series lead. Thomas’ availability for Game 3 will be reevaluated over the weekend.