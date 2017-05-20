Isaiah Thomas' Game 3 status unknown after lingering hip problem pops up again

Chris Mannix
The Vertical
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) missed the entire second half of Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers due to a hip strain. (AP)

BOSTON – All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas underwent tests for a sore right hip after Game 6 of the conference semifinals, Celtics president Danny Ainge confirmed to The Vertical. Thomas did not play in the second half of Game 2 due to the hip injury.

The hip strain was considered significant enough that Thomas’ availability for Game 7 against the Wizards was in doubt. Thomas played 40 minutes in Boston’s series-clinching win, scoring 29 points.

Cleveland blew out Boston 130-86 on Friday, taking a 2-0 series lead. Thomas’ availability for Game 3 will be reevaluated over the weekend.