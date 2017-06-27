You can bet on whether Tim Tebow plays for the Mets this season

New York Mets “prospect” Tim Tebow appears to be on the fast track. Despite a rough line in Class A, the 29-year-old was moved up a level following Sunday’s game.

The move was met with some criticism. Tebow wasn’t exactly tearing it up with the Columbia Fireflies, hitting just .220/.311/.336, with three home runs, over 224 plate appearances. After 64 games, the Mets decided he was ready for the next level. By comparison, Bryce Harper played nine more games in the same league before the Washington Nationals moved him up.

Because of that, Tebow’s promotion was probably more about the money. The Mets realized they could profit off selling Tebow merchandise with a new team. People want to see him play, and the Mets took advantage of that.

It also means that Tebow could move through the organization a lot quicker than expected. If the Mets keep Tebow on the same track, it’s possible he could wind up in the majors before the end of the season.

If you feel strongly about that, you are more than welcome to place your hard-earned money on it. Bovada has released odds on how high Tebow will move through the organization this season. If you think you know whether Tebow is bound for the Mets, you could make a significant profit.

As you can see, the odds don’t just focus on the majors. You can also bet on whether Tebow will appear in Double-A or in Triple-A this year.

So, which way are you leaning? The Mets were pretty quick to promote Tebow despite some shaky stats, and could continue to do that all year. At 29, he’s older than the normal prospect, so the team could be aggressive with him. On top of that, the Mets are 34-41, and could use Tebow as a September attendance boost if fans start to lose interest.

On the other hand, it’s not going to get easier as Tebow moves up. If his numbers take a dive as he faces tougher competition, the Mets could pump the brakes on the experiment. If they truly care about his development, the best thing for both sides would be to let Tebow stay at one level until he figures things out.

If we were a betting site, we would … you know what, we’re not a betting site, so we won’t tell you how to spend your hard-earned gummy bears. If you’re going to do so, we just ask that you place your bets legally. It’s what Tebow would want.

