In brushing off Celtics, LaVar and Lonzo making big-baller move

The Boston Celtics own the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft. UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball is projected to be one of the top two or three picks.

The Celtics wanted to work out Ball before making a decision. In a bold and unusual power play, that isn’t going to happen.

Ball recently informed the team he would not work out for it prior to the draft, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told Boston radio show Toucher & Rich on Wednesday.

“We tried to get him in for a workout and they politely declined,” Ainge said.

The Celtics can still select him No. 1 overall. “We’ve drafted guys who wouldn’t come in for workouts before,” Ainge said. “It’s not the end of the world.”

LaVar Ball has specific plans for Lonzo. (AP)

It’s just clear Ball is doing everything he can to discourage the idea. His hometown Los Angeles Lakers, the oft-stated preferred destination of his outspoken father, LaVar, picks No. 2.

LaVar has said repeatedly he wants Lonzo to be a Laker. He craves the media market, he seeks Magic Johnson to serve as a mentor and he is concerned about the logjam of guards in Boston. He also wants to keep Lonzo close to the family home in an effort to promote the family’s Big Baller Brand shoe and clothing line. Lonzo’s two younger brothers are set to follow him at UCLA.

LaVar wants to control the process, Southern California style.

“I hope [the Celtics] don’t take [Lonzo],” LaVar Ball said earlier this month on Fox Sports Radio. “Markelle Fultz is the perfect pick for them. He’s the best player. Take him.”

Fultz is a guard out of the University of Washington who’s also considered one the best prospects in the draft.

Other than claiming his son would sit out if he had to put on Celtics green, purposely tanking during the individual workout or going on a disparaging rant about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, Larry Bird and clam chowder, there isn’t much else the Balls can do to dissuade Ainge from selecting Lonzo.

Is this risky? Absolutely. Is this heavy-handed? Of course.

Is this kind of audaciously awesome?

Yes. Yes, it is.

Make no mistake: This strategy is not guaranteed to work.

First off, there is no guarantee L.A. takes Lonzo second overall. Josh Jackson (Kansas), Malik Monk (Kentucky), De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Jayson Tatum (Duke) and others are all also in the mix. That could mean Lonzo drops to Philadelphia, Sacramento, Phoenix or some other struggling – and, in some cases, small-market – franchise that won’t help the Big Baller Brand.

Boston is a historic, high-exposure franchise currently in the Eastern Conference finals. It has lots of good talent and a masterful young coach. The No. 1 overall pick came via trade with Brooklyn. It’s a pretty sweet scenario for any player to join, especially when elite prospects usually go to terrible and dysfunctional teams.

The Balls apparently don’t care.

Playing tough with Boston might also turn off Lakers executives. Any team interested in Lonzo has to factor in the specter of LaVar, who is brash and capable of commanding a major media platform. Some see him as colorful and entertaining. Others seem him as a divisive stage parent.

LaVar Ball is all about the Big Baller Brand. (AP)

