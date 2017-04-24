Boston lines up behind Isaiah Thomas again, downs Chicago to tie series at 2-2

Leave it to the Chicago Bulls to fall helpless in the face of the absence of a player that spent at least half the season wondering if he even wanted to be on the darn team.

Leave it to the Boston Celtics to win on the shoulders of a 5-foot-9 point guard, and a former benchwarmer that was supposed to be the team’s Swingman of the Future a decade ago.

The Celtics tied their first-round series with Chicago 2-2 on Sunday evening, following Isaiah Thomas’ lead and Gerald Green’s ascension to its logical conclusion – a 104-95 win over a Bulls team led most efficiently by Isaiah Canaan, a triple reserve playing his first double-figure minutes since Feb. 12:

Isaiah Canaan had more DNP-CDs than minutes after the All-Star break. And Hoiberg is rolling with him. Weird season. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 23, 2017





Green, a 2005 Celtics draftee who was inactive for 35 games this season (after spending 2007-16 away from the club), gave the Celtics 16 first-half points, with five rebounds and four 3-pointers.

Chicago was led by Jimmy Butler’s 33 points and nine assists, and the All-Star hit 19 of 23 from the line, but it was hardly enough with Rajon Rondo not around to stir the drink. The club badly missed his defensive presence on Thomas, who tossed in 33 of his own, and Chicago’s offense often looked miserable without Rondo’s creative touch to keep the Celtics’ defense on edge.

Green’s second consecutive inclusion into the starting lineup was of paramount importance. In a season that saw the Celtics reportedly dissuade themselves out of notions of attempting to deal for Butler, the addition of an All-Star-level off guard into the previously turgid Boston lineup was a series-shifting spark:

Gerald Green changed the series — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) April 23, 2017





Following the win, in an interview with NBA TV, Boston center Al Horford (15 points, 12 rebounds) found it “unbelievable” that Green, who “hadn’t played all year,” was able to “show everybody that he’s still got it.”

“He’s a guy that’s stayed ready all year,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told the media after the win, “and his attitude has been great all year. Regardless of whether he’s playing or not, he’s been ready.”

Isaiah Thomas floats one in. (Getty Images)

With the Game 4 win, Boston can now look forward to a reprisal of what the team thought it earned entering the postseason – a shortened series against a lower-seeded opponent, with more games played in Boston than in Chicago. Tied at 2-2 and seemingly having made the expert counter moves in the face of a Bulls team that was too quick to everything in the first two games of the series, the C’s appear to have the upper hand and then some.

Chicago’s return to the mean, including an insipid first-quarter appearance, can’t just be chalked up to adjustments from Boston coach Brad Stevens. The Chicago Bulls really are collapsing in Rajon Rondo’s absence, their second straight defeat since the point guard (a man just three months removed from bashing the franchise on his Instagram account) was sidelined with a right thumb fracture.

Early on in Game 4 the Bulls played as if they didn’t have a clue, and didn’t care to earn one. The team’s attempts at spread-floor penetration were routinely cut off by a smaller Boston team featuring Green’s long arms in the lineup, and, per usual, a fruitless series of Bulls possessions came down to one-on-one forays to the hoop. Legends from Dwyane Wade to Paul Zipser.

Boston covered every angle, and managed to overcome the short waves that emanated from a second-quarter mini-argument between Butler and tenacious Boston guard Marcus Smart …

Butler responded to Smart’s aggression following the game, insisting that the Celtics guard was “not about that life,” a reference that could get Butler fined prior to Game 5:

Jimmy Butler just went all the way in on Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/GMlmzsXvoS — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 24, 2017

