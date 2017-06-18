Andre Ward resoundingly settles rivalry with Sergey Kovelev, but 'controversy' still reigns

LAS VEGAS – The battles between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev are over. It’s a far different story between their promoters.

Ward scored the most significant win of his career since his gold-medal clinching victory at the 2004 Olympic Games when he stopped the power-punching Russian in the eighth round Saturday.

Like he did in their first fight eight months earlier, Ward started slowly. Kovalev took the first three rounds on judge Steve Weisfeld’s card and the first two on Dave Moretti’s and Glenn Feldman’s. Ward stopped Kovalev in the eighth, hurting him with an obvious low blow, blasting him with a powerful right cross and then finishing him with shots on the ropes that were borderline.

Kathy Duva of Main Events, who promotes Kovalev, said she would file a protest on Monday because referee Tony Weeks refused to look at a replay of the finish to see whether the finishing blows were legal or not.

She admitted it was a long shot, but said, “We have to try.”

“We’re not coming here again,” she said of Las Vegas. “We came her [to fight Ward] twice. But [both] times, there was controversy and it went Roc Nation’s way. We really thought Sergey won that first fight and they gave it to Ward. And there was a controversial decision on the undercard that went to Maurice Hooker, who is with Roc Nation.

“Tonight, you saw what happened with Sergey. How many low blows do you expect him to take? And these were the ones that came from down low and pushed his cup up. And then, in the other fight, [Guillermo] Rigondeaux holds [Chucky Flores’] head, hits him twice and then hits him after the bell. Four controversies, every one of them favor Roc Nation. OK.”

The fight was a spectacular match, and the in-ring action was tense, as promised. But the promotion was an epic failure and given that Roc Nation was the lead promoter, it mostly falls on them.

The announced attendance was 10,592, but ticket prices dropped so low on Saturday it was cheaper for people in Las Vegas to attend the show than to buy it on pay-per-view.

Duva detailed a long list of grievances against Roc Nation, though promoter Michael Yormark shouted repeatedly, “We called this fight ‘No excuses!’ and I don’t want to hear any excuses.”

It overshadowed a brilliant performance by Ward and a step up in class. In building a 31-0 record entering the fight, he had a reputation as a cautious, defense-oriented fighter who took few risks.

Not only did he slug it out with Kovalev toe-to-toe on Saturday, he finished him at the first sign of Kovalev’s weakness.

Kovalev’s team blamed the low blows, of course.

“If I rob a bank and I get a million dollars from the bank and the police aren’t able to catch me, guess what?” manager Egis Klimas said. “I’m a lucky millionare and he’s a lucky [expletive] champion.”

It’s hard to calculate the impact of the low blows, but Ward was attacking the body with ferocity and it paid off. Not everything was low.

Afterward, emotions were so high that Virgil Hunter, Ward’s studious and normally cautious coach, was so full of emotion he suggested that the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Ward move up to challenge 6-6, 250-pound giant heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Given a chance to think about his suggestion they fight, he didn’t back down. Asked what he saw that made him think Ward could compete with someone so much bigger, he provided a detail insight.

“Because I’ve witnessed it year after year, fighting a bigger man has nothing to do with his size,” Hunter said. “It’s his attributes, their attributes. One thing that would make it a competitive fight is he would take all the chances. There are some things about Anthony Joshua I see when I watch him. I see things with him in particular and he’s the best. Styles make fights.”

Leaving the post-fight news conference, Ward was asked if he wanted to fight Joshua.

