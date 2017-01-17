Alex Rodriguez to host show helping ex-athletes manage their money

Alex Rodriguez’s baseball-playing career might be over, but he’s still looking for another hit. Since leaving the game, A-Rod has excelled both in the boardroom and in the broadcast suite. He’s managed A-Rod Corp. with ruthless efficiency (even though we’re not sure what they do), and he emerged as a future broadcasting star with Fox Sports during the postseason.

Rodriguez’s latest venture aims to bring both of those things together in perfect harmony. The former New York Yankees designated hitter is set to host a pilot titled “Back in the Game,” in which he’ll help ex-athletes who are struggling with debt.

Today in news I did not expect: former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has been tapped to host a pilot on CNBC, ” Back in the Game” pic.twitter.com/nKHXQx36OJ — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) January 17, 2017





Talk about a broadcasting star on the rise. In just a few months, A-Rod went from commentator to show host. Alex Trebek better keep his head on a swivel.

Of course, this won’t be Rodriguez’s first foray into hosting. He served as a cohost on “Live with Kelly” back in November, where he hit some bombs with Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

From the sound of the release, Rodriguez will be going solo this time around. Not only that, but it won’t be as lighthearted as his stint on “Live with Kelly.” It sounds like Rodriguez might be doling out advice to former athletes who desperately need it.

That’s not to say there won’t be a feel-good aspect to the show. Personally, we’re hoping A-Rod forms a strong bond with one of the former athletes and offers them a coveted internship at A-Rod Corp. That way, we might finally get a chance to see what goes on behind the curtain there.

