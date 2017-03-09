Air McNair lives on through Steve McNair's son

ORLANDO, Fla. — It has the quiet anxiety of a pregame locker room. Teams gather and listen to music, or stretch, or plan. Some go over the routine in their heads. Others pace. It’s a little before 8 p.m. Almost time.
This is no locker room, though. Tourists stroll by with ice cream cones. Music from bars and restaurants blares. Selfies are snapped everywhere. This isn’t a stadium, but Universal CityWalk. The teams are dance and cheer squads from high schools all over the country, waiting outside Hard Rock Live for their turn. The competitors are mostly girls in makeup and glitter and sequins. Mostly girls – but not all.
Inside, it’s loud. Really loud. Teens pack the orchestra seats and the balconies. When teams come on stage, they are greeted by screams and shrieks that get noisier as their routines go on. Expressions on stage are as loud as the costumes: defiance, glee, swagger. Some of the teams finish their routines in tears of triumph and gratitude. Sometimes, like when a troupe finishes with placards reading “Orlando 49” to honor those killed in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting last year, the audience sheds tears.
It’s an emotional scene, and getting more so as 9 p.m. draws near. One of the best teams in the nation is a small jazz dance team from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee. That’s the school that has produced football stars such as Jalen Ramsey. It’s also produced a budding dance star named Tyler McNair – Steve McNair’s son.
McNair is a tragic figure in NFL history. He was exciting to watch, his playmaking ability as arresting as his smile. He will always be remembered in Tennessee as the first franchise quarterback in the state’s NFL history, leading the then-new Titans to the Music City Miracle and the Super Bowl in 2000. His completion to Kevin Dyson on the last play of Super Bowl XXXIV fell inches short of the goal line and what could have been a game-tying touchdown. It is one of the most memorable and poignant plays in NFL history.
McNair moved on to Baltimore, but he remained beloved in Tennessee until his shocking death in 2009, when he was shot in Nashville by a woman with whom he was having an affair. She then turned the gun on herself. Police ruled it a murder-suicide. McNair was 36. A statement from Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome read in part, “This is so, so sad. We immediately think of his family, his boys.”
Nearly eight years later, one of his boys takes the stage.
He is unmistakable, and not only because he’s the only boy. His long arms reach high over his teammates and when he leaps, his legs splay over the tops of their heads. His costume is unremarkable – long sleeve shirt and long pants – but his movements are sweeping and grand. As the music plays, he moves forward to the front of the stage, his angles pristine and his chest pressed forward. The girls in the audience go crazy and he clearly senses it, his face beaming with every movement. He is like his dad – full of grace and presence.
The song ends and the relief is palpable. Brentwood might win the national title. The group walks off stage and, a short time later, McNair sits with his teammates in the second row. He replaces his slippers with white tennis shoes and poses for photos. Brentwood’s other team, the middle schoolers, come on stage and McNair hops to his feet to cheer them on. Then he poses for more photos.
Tyler McNair didn’t come to this easily. He was a strong basketball player on a state title team. “Really outstanding athlete,” says Brentwood coach Hubie Smith. “A terrific defender. Could guard all five positions on the floor. An outstanding high school player in our system.”
Coaches wanted him to stay, and teammates did, too. He tried to do both, going to the dance studio alone after hoops practice. This season, he left basketball behind. Smith gave his full support, but he was concerned.
“Surprised? No. Worried about him regretting it? Yes,” the coach says. “I’ve coached 35 years, and he’s the first player I’ve ever coached that didn’t play senior year that didn’t seem to regret it.”
McNair, 18, told the Tennessean he has always danced as an escape, including after his father’s death, when he was 10. Dance was something “I thought about all the time,” he said. It was a way to relax, to cope. This year, he decided to dance exclusively, and he joined the team.
Six months later, he’s on the verge of a national championship.
After all the groups have performed, the awards ceremony begins. McNair disappears backstage with a microphone attached to his pants to get his reaction to the big moment. Cameras in the orchestra pit are trained on him. All of the teams gather on stage and sit down, huddled together as the final rankings are announced: the top 15, then the top 10, then “congratulations to our top five.”
Another team is called. Then another. It’s announced that the final three teams are separated by 0.7 point. It’s that close.
McNair huddles with his teammates, crouched on the stage. There’s an audible rumble in the room. The cameras zoom in on the tall boy. The third place team is called, and it’s Brentwood.
They all seem to sigh together. The team stands up and quietly accepts the trophy. McNair and the others leave the stage. It was their equivalent of getting stopped at the 1-yard-line on the final play of the Super Bowl.
Everyone is back outside the Hard Rock now. It’s quieter, with fewer tourists around. McNair towers above the other dancers and they come to him, some in tears. His face is drawn as he hugs a teammate, still holding the third-place trophy. His slippers are put away and he’s back in the white sneakers. He doesn’t say anything.
A reporter gives him some time to collect his thoughts and then approaches, but he is quickly yanked away by a competition official. The team is too upset to talk right now, she says.
There could be a long stage career ahead for Tyler McNair. He’s been professionally trained for only a few months and already he commands the spotlight. Male dancers are relatively rare – especially ones with such athletic talent and an easy smile. Tonight is just the beginning, even though his time in school is nearly at an end.
“He’s very quiet, very calm. Sensitive,” Smith says. “A very sensitive kid. But he’s been through a lot. He’s a kind-hearted, sweet young man.”
Tyler told his mom once that he talks to his dad in his dreams. It has been more than seven years since the football star died, but it seems as Tyler grows older and continues to ascend, the father and son will have more – not less – to share.
More on Yahoo Sports:
• Report: Kirk Cousins personally asked Redskins owner Dan Snyder to trade him
• Markieff Morris, after ejection for groin shot: ‘They better not suspend me for that bulls—‘
• 4-star recruit says he received letter from Ohio State addressed to wrong first name
• Steve Spurrier makes great quip about Nick Saban’s coach of the year award
733