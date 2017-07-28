Aaron Judge chips his tooth during a post-game celebration

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge learned this lesson the hard way on Thursday night when his tooth chipped after colliding with a teammate’s batting helmet during a post-game celebration.
The Yankees battled back to take down the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings 6-5, and the win prompted an immediate on field party. While celebrating with his teammates, hugging them and fist-bumping them, Judge took a helmet to the mouth. The outfielder and Home Run Derby champion walked away from the party with his hand to his mouth, covering what appeared to be a chipped tooth.
The injury, while confirmed, will not hinder Judge’s ability to play, and he will take the field against the Rays again tomorrow night.
The tooth, however, has yet to be found.
