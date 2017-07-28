Aaron Judge chips his tooth during a post-game celebration

Aaron Judge trots off the field after a game against the Rays in May (Getty Images). More

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge learned this lesson the hard way on Thursday night when his tooth chipped after colliding with a teammate’s batting helmet during a post-game celebration.





The Yankees battled back to take down the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings 6-5, and the win prompted an immediate on field party. While celebrating with his teammates, hugging them and fist-bumping them, Judge took a helmet to the mouth. The outfielder and Home Run Derby champion walked away from the party with his hand to his mouth, covering what appeared to be a chipped tooth.

This Gardy Party is LIT. pic.twitter.com/O9lM1HIcgl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 28, 2017





The injury, while confirmed, will not hinder Judge’s ability to play, and he will take the field against the Rays again tomorrow night.

Aaron Judge indeed chipped a tooth on Brett Gardner's batting helmet, according to @YankeesPR. He'll be OK to play tomorrow. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 28, 2017





The tooth, however, has yet to be found.

No joke – Yankees security is inspecting the field, apparently looking for Aaron Judge's tooth. pic.twitter.com/QdyEqXOejV — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 28, 2017



